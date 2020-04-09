Savannah Chrisley Thanks Fiancé Nic Kerdiles for Support During Dad Todd's Coronavirus Fight

Savannah Chrisley is leaning on her man for support.

Savannah, 22, posted a touching tribute to her fiancé Nic Kerdiles on Instagram on Thursday, thanking the former professional hockey player for being there for her as her father, Todd Chrisley, recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Because I love this pic and this guy deserves a post of his own! Thank you for being there by my side these past 3 weeks…couldn’t have gotten through the breakdowns or tears without you,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end.

In the photo, Savannah and Kerdiles, who got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, are seen looking at each other lovingly during a trip to the beach.

Earlier this week, Savannah’s father Todd revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday’s episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd, 52, he had been “battling corona” for three weeks and was hospitalized for four and a half days before being released back home.

“It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” he shared. “I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.”

Todd added that he’s still recovering from the highly contagious respiratory viral illness and explained that he’s operating at “about 70 to 75 percent.”

“This has been a life-altering experience for me. I know it’s been a life-altering experience for everyone in my family,” he said, explaining that the coronavirus is a lesson to all that “none of us are no better than our neighbor.”

“I think that what it has taught me is to look around and see the things that truly, truly matter — and what matters is health,” Todd said. “You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t have your health, you have nothing. It’s been a tough, tough three weeks.”

Savannah also recalled her dad’s hospitalization on Instagram, saying she had “never been so scared in my life.”

“He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped,” she wrote. “Dad’s symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer.”

Savannah also urged fans to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously…STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short.”

