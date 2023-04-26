Savannah Chrisley Tells Colton Underwood 'I Knew You Were Gay' After Revealing They Once Dated

The two reality stars went on a date following their public breakups, but neither Chrisley nor Underwood felt a real connection

By
Published on April 26, 2023 03:24 PM
Savannah Chrisley Tells Colton Underwood ‘I Knew You Were Gay’ on Past Date
Colton Underwood and Savannah Chrisley. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty, Savannah Chrisley/instagram

Savannah Chrisley and Colton Underwood are looking back on their brief past together.

The reality TV pair, who previously dated, recounted their past encounters — and why they chose not to pursue things — on Chrisley's latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked.

For Chrisley, 25, her reasons were simple.

"When we met [for] the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it," she told Underwood, 31, on the episode, which was titled "My Gay Ex-Lover."

It all took place before Underwood was the star of The Bachelor, right as he was recovering from his breakup from Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Chrisley was also in a post-breakup dating phase.

"It was the ACM Awards … It was after Luke Kennard and I broke up," she said. "I was like, 'Alright, screw this.' You know how it goes. You go through a breakup."

Underwood had a similar thought. "I was coming off of a breakup [too] and I was just like, 'Oh, why not. Let's go see,'" he added.

But, things ultimately didn't work out as Chrisley recalled how "there was no connection whatsoever" between the two. Underwood, who has since come out as a gay, added that the lack of spark was due to "obvious reasons."

"When I say, 'It's not you, it's me,' I truly mean that. And obviously, I've proven that at this point," Underwood joked.

Underwood even recalled having a conversation with Chrisley's father, Todd, about dating his daughter.

"I remember riding to the carpet with your dad and he leans over and he goes, 'Son, my daughter is not ready for a man like you,'" Underwood said. "And I was like, 'Todd, I'm not ready for your daughter either.' I didn't say that, but I just remember him saying that to me."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Todd and Savannah Chrisley. Santiago Felipe/Getty

Following his brief date with Chrisley, Underwood signed up for Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and later had a stint on Bachelor in Paradise.

He then went on to become the star of The Bachelor for season 23. His time on the ABC reality series ended with him beginning a relationship with Cassie Randolph. They ultimately split in May 2020.

In April 2021, Underwood came out as gay.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," he told Robin Roberts during a sit-down interview on Good Morning America. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Sarah Morris/Getty

"I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way," he added. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."

He's now engaged to political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

New episodes of PodcastOne's Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley drop Mondays.

