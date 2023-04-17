Savannah Chrisley Teases Tell-All Book Featuring 'Sadness,' Her 'Mistakes' and 'Growth'

Savannah Chrisley is ready to tell her story.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, teased a new tell-all book on her Instagram Story Sunday. She revealed that she is writing about her life "from the beginning to the now."

The reality star described the book with a series of words including "TRUE. AUTHENTIC. HEARTFELT. LAUGHTER. SADNESS. MISTAKES. GROWTH. JESUS."

The Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley host also posted a short excerpt from the book in which she shared the importance of having a support system.

"These are not truths I grasped easily. These are not lessons I am living to the fullest even now. But together, perhaps we can both learn to do better," she wrote. I have learned through my journey up until this point that life is a team sport."

"That you have to find good people, genuine, honest, faithful, loyal people who will take the ride with you," she added. "My hope and my goal is that as you travel through these pages with me that we will become sojourners together."

The social media post also included a poll for fans, asking if they would read the upcoming tell-all book.

The new book comes after a federal judge sentenced Savannah's parents Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie is in the midst of her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences. (They're currently in the process of appealing their case.)

After her parents began their prison sentences, Savannah teased another upcoming project. On a February episode of her podcast, she revealed the family was looking into doing another reality show.

"Well, you do know, we're talking to a few production companies about doing another show," she told her niece Chloe Chrisley and Todd's mother, who's affectionately known as Nanny Faye.

Later on, Savannah asked Nanny Faye what she thinks about doing another show. She replied, "I'm ready to go work. I'm ready to walk down that highway any day ... I'm ready."

Savannah said, "tons of production companies have reached out and networks that want to do a show."

Nanny Faye quipped, "We'll say 'Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys.'"

Savannah said she is a fan of the concept "because it's so true."

"At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward," she added.

Savannah said although Chrisley Knows Best, which is currently in its 10th season, was a reality show, the family didn't get to express their opinions on much of what aired.

"It became more of a comedy than it was reality," said Savannah. Still, she said, "We had fun doing it because we all got to work together, so we got to be around each other."

She confirmed that the family won't hold back in their new reality show about what they're experiencing while Todd and Julie are away.

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it. Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

