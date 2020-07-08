Savannah Chrisley Says It's 'Devastating' to Face Judgment When with Biracial Niece Chloé

"We're in 2020 this should not be happening," Savannah Chrisley says of racism and discrimination

Savannah Chrisley says it's her "duty" to stand up for her biracial niece Chloé against racism and discrimination.

Savannah tells PEOPLE she's faced "judgment" while out with 7-year-old Chloé — an occurrence she says "should not be happening in 2020."

"I take Chloé out with me and we'll go get our nails done or we'll go have lunch and we'll just have a day to ourselves and the looks that I get from people — it's just devastating," she says.

Chloé is the daughter of Savannah's eldest brother Kyle.

"To see the judgement from people... We're in 2020 this should not be happening," she says. "It's my duty to stand up for Chloé and for people and all young girls and women and people of color. It's not enough to say you're not racist. I mean, we've heard that line a zillion times."

The reality star stresses that in order to initiate change in the fight against racial injustice, you must be willing to match your words with actions.

"If you're not putting any action behind it, then it means nothing. So, I think that's what we as a family are trying to do — trying to put action behind it and just learning because you have to take a second to talk to people," she says. "That's one of the best things I've done, just have conversations with friends who are of color just to hear their points of view and how they're feeling. I mean, I've never really looked at it that way. It's a great time to make a difference."

Savannah shares that she's also taken time to reflect on her own privilege and wants to make sure Chloé understands where she comes from.

"Chloe is biracial and she needs to know both sides of her family and where she comes from. The whole Black Lives Matter movement should have been something that happened a long time ago and it makes me so sad to see that racism is still alive."

She continues: "The way that we grew up, we were taught to be accepting of everyone. For me, I am a privileged white woman and I think a big problem is that a lot of people are having a hard time admitting the privilege that they do have."

"There are a lot of things I haven't had to deal with, certain hardships and adversities and it's truly so sad that skin color can either make your life easier or harder," she adds.

