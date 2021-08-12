Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'Taking It Day by Day' While Dating Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles previously called it quits nearly two years after getting engaged

Savannah Chrisley is going with the flow when it comes to her rekindled romance.

While chatting with E! News for a recent interview, the 24-year-old Growing Up Chrisley star said that she is giving her relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles another try.

"Nic is still in my life," Chrisley confirmed to the outlet. "We're still trying to figure things out."

After sharing the early stages of their romance with the world, Chrisley said the pair have decided to keep their love life more private moving forward.

"We just decided to keep things off of social media, keep things a little more private, because when the world gets involved, I kind of put my life out there for everyone to see and have an opinion about, and I've kind of come to a place in life to where I've decided to keep my relationships to myself because I feel like I deserve a little bit of privacy when it comes to that," the reality star said. "We're kind of just taking it day by day."

Savannah Chrisley And Nic Kerdiles Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Back in September, Chrisley announced on Instagram that she and Kerdiles, 27, had "decided to call it quits" nearly two years after getting engaged.

"There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder," she said at the time. "We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."

Months later in December, Chrisley and her ex-fiancé had some fans questioning if the pair had gotten back together after Kerdiles left a comment on her Instagram post, in which he called Chrisley "babe."

At the time, a representative for Chrisley confirmed that while the duo was not back together, they remained good friends.

Speaking to PEOPLE in November, Chrisley opened up about her "unique" relationship with Kerdiles and what she learned after their breakup.

"Our situation is very unique," she said. "For us, it was a very adult relationship and you need to navigate it that way. Even when it ends."

"He was a part of my family and he still is. It's just we're both on different pages right now and we weren't connecting," she continued at the time. "I don't ever believe that you should have to change who you are, what you want out of life to be with someone. And that goes for him as well."

"Neither of us were capable of giving the other what they needed at the time. And that's okay," Chrisley added. "You just have to realize that and we chose to take that step back. And no decision in life is ever perfect."