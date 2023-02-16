Savannah Chrisley Still 'Has So Much Hope' After Visiting Dad Todd Chrisley in Prison: 'This Isn't the End'

Savannah Chrisley's faith has been restored.

The Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, revealed on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast that she recently paid her father Todd Chrisley a visit in prison. At the time, she was joined by her grandmother Nanny Faye.

For Savannah, the experience proved to be enlightening as it left her feeling more hopeful about her parents' situation. "I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I have in that visiting room," she said.

"Even visiting my dad, like, I know I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I'm like, 'This isn't the end,'" Savannah added on Tuesday's episode. "And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."

Savannah also gave an update on what Todd and her mother, Julie Chrisley, have been facing as they adjust to their new situation. "My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet, there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air," she shared.

"I read an executive order that [President Joe] Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities," she continued. "And I'm like, 'OK, well, this is completely opposite of that."

Santiago Felipe/Getty

As for her father, Savannah revealed his gray roots have begun to show since he's no longer able to maintain his blond locks.

"I will say it's really weird seeing him with gray hair," she said. "Like, really weird. He's definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

A federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie is in the midst of her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case. In the meanwhile, Savannah is taking care of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10. But the experience has been a challenge for her.

"The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff," she recently shared on her Unlocked podcast. "I just sat down on the floor and started crying."

She added, "I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life."

Chloe, however, has reassured Savannah that she's been doing "a pretty good job."

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.