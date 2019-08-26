Savannah Chrisley Calls Sister Lindsie Accusing Dad Todd of Sex Tape Extortion 'Extremely Sad'

Todd Chrisley said he has forgiven daughter Lindsie for her alleged extortion claims, but his younger daughter, Savannah, is not ready to do the same.

Savannah, 22, said she plans to cut Lindsie out of her life for good in light of the Chrisley Knows Best family drama.

“It’s extremely sad that my dad has a child of his that’s trying to make his life so miserable just because she wasn’t on the show and she didn’t get the attention that she wanted,” Savannah told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s extremely sad that someone is using a sex tape that doesn’t even exist in order to get five more minutes of fame.”

News that Lindsie, 29, had accused Todd of attempted extortion broke shortly after he and wife Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes on Aug. 13. The couple turned themselves in and have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The reality star alleged that her father, 50, and brother Chase, 23, harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape, and claimed they would release the video if she refused to “lie about an incident,” according to TMZ.

In her interview with ET, Savannah denied the existence of a sex tape and shot down speculation that Todd and Chase could wind up behind bars because of it.

“What father would want to see something like that?” she said. “They’re not gonna spend any time in prison, because it’s not something that they’ve done. … I hate that my parents are going through something like this. It’s heartbreaking to see, and it’s heartbreaking to see that one of their children have contributed to it.”

Savannah said her relationship with her sister has been fractured beyond repair.

“Sometimes there’s no going back, and I can say for me personally, no. I love her, but no,” Savannah said of whether she will ever forgive Lindsie.

Both Chase and Todd denied Lindsie’s extortion claims in statements to PEOPLE, with Chase saying he did not understand “why she’s doing this to our family.”

Todd, meanwhile, alleged that Lindsie has been intimately involved with former Bachelorette contestants.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd continued. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”

Murray, 35, said of the Chrisley family in a statement to Access, “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter.”

Hayes, 30, admitted to being the man in the alleged sex tape but said he and Lindsie had not known they were being filmed. “We got caught on the security camera, basically,” he claimed on BLEAV’s Housewives and Vanderpump podcast. “It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

Meanwhile, Todd addressed the family drama on his podcast Chrisley Confessions, saying he was not holding any grudges against Lindsie.

“She will always be my daughter, that will never change. She is my first-born child, and she is loved, and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not,” he said. “She is forgiven.”