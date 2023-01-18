Savannah Chrisley Shares Tribute to Imprisoned Mom Julie: 'We Will Forever Fight'

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison on Tuesday to serve a combined 19 years for tax evasion and bank fraud

By
Published on January 18, 2023 11:08 AM
Photo: Savannah Chrisley/instagram

Savannah Chrisley has mom Julie Chrisley on her mind.

The same day as Julie, 50, and Todd Chrisley, 53, reported to prison, Savannah shared a sweet note to her mom via her Instagram Story.

"Will forever fight for this smile ❤️," Savannah wrote over a smiling photo of Julie on Tuesday. "I love you mama."

Savannah wasn't the only Chrisley kid to share a note of support for their parents. Chase Chrisley posted a Bible verse on his story as his parents reported to prison. "God is with us," his story said, citing the verse Matthew 1:23.

Savannah Chrisley/instagram

Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion last year. Julie will serve seven years, while Todd will serve 12, and both were ordered to serve an additional 16 months' probation following their release from prison.

In the wake of the sentencing, Todd and Julie shared bits about their faith on their podcast, Chrisley Confessions. Ahead of learning their fate, Julie spoke of the gratitude she holds, knowing she'll reunite with Todd someday.

"There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," she shared. "It almost makes me feel ashamed that I'm even worried."

She added, "I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing."

The Chrisleys have maintained that their sentencing was unfair. In a previous statement to PEOPLE, their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP claimed the trial "was marred by serious and repeated errors." They plan to appeal their sentences.

