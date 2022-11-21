Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing

On Monday, Todd Chrisley received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while wife Julie Chrisley received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation

By
Published on November 21, 2022 11:24 PM
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Photo: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Savannah Chrisley is sharing a pointed message after her parents' sentencing.

A federal judge sentenced Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Monday, with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation, according to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta.

Shortly after the proceedings, Savannah, 25, promoted a sale for her beauty line, Sassy By Savannah.

She then shared a quote by pastor Kimberly Jones, a.k.a. Real Talk Kim.

Savannah shares biblical-inspired quote about "haters" after her parents' sentencing
savannah chrisley/instagram

"Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him," the post by Jones reads. "Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."

Last month, Savannah opened up about her parents' legal woes on an episode of her Unlocked podcast.

Savannah admitted that her mother is "handling it way better than I am"; however, Julie disagreed with her daughter.

Savannah shares biblical-inspired quote about "haters" after her parents' sentencing
savannah chrisley/instagram

Savannah also shared her emotions ahead of her parents' sentencing. (The pair faced up to 30 years in prison.)

"That's where I'm at, being so angry because my whole life could change," she said at the time. "And I don't mean money. But the two people that I've always had there for me and that's been my support system and who I've leaned on."

She added, "It makes me so angry to see two people who are constantly stepping up for people and then, it's like, 'When are people gonna step up for them?' "

RELATED VIDEO: Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion, Face Up to 30 Years in Prison

In June, a federal jury found Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. (The pair have denied all the charges.)

The Chrisleys' former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to 36 months in prison on Monday, per Insider. Tarantino — who was convicted in June for his involvement in the couple's fraud scheme — is set to report to prison on May 1, 2023, after undergoing hip surgery, per the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Todd's attorney, Bruce H. Morris, blamed the couple's former employee, Mark Braddock, for impersonating Todd and committing the fraud behind the couple's back, reportedly turning on them after he was fired in 2012. Despite Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters deeming Braddock a "fraudster," she noted that the couple continued the act even after ties with him were cut.

In September, Todd revealed on his Chrisley Confessions podcast that he believed that the truth would eventually prevail.

"I know that the truth will eventually rise to the top and I know that we will have survived the lies because God has put that in my spirit," he said. "I'm filled with the Holy Spirit. I know and I have a peace that God is working overtime. Satan will never outwork God."

Related Articles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Sentenced in Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Case
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'So Angry' Over Family's Legal Troubles: 'My Whole Life Could Change'
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day
Savannah Chrisley Vows 'to Stand by My Family' After Parents' Financial Crime Convictions
Todd and Julie Chrisley Told 16-Year-Old Son Grayson to Protect His 'Tender Heart' amid Family Legal Woes https://www.instagram.com/p/CdncV0grcoW/
Todd and Julie Chrisley Told 16-Year-Old Son Grayson to Protect His 'Tender Heart' amid Family Legal Woes
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Grayson Chrisley Injured in Car Crash Ahead of His Parents' Sentencing
Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Reveals How He's 'Held Up' amid Ongoing Legal Drama: 'I Live in My Truth'
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos Founder, Sentenced to More than 11 Years for Fraud, Conspiracy Convictions
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on November 18, 2022 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in federal court for sentencing after being convicted of four counts of fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors in her company Theranos, which offered blood testing lab services. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby, It Is Revealed, as She's Sentenced to 11 Years
Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Believes 'the Truth Will Eventually Rise' amid Ongoing Legal Drama and Accusations
julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Their Lawyer Claims Witness 'Lied' on the Stand
Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' Their Years-Long Estrangement from Lindsie Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley
Savannah and Todd Chrisley, Nic Kerdiles
Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'
julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Everything to Know About the $30 Million Fraud Trial Against Todd and Julie Chrisley
julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion, Face Up to 30 Years in Prison
Steve Bannon
Justice Department Recommends 6 Months in Prison, $200K Fine for Steve Bannon