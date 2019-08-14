Savannah Chrisley Shares Bible Verse After Parents Todd and Julie Are Indicted for Tax Evasion

Savannah Chrisley is leaning on her faith amid her parents’ arrest.

After Todd and Julie Chrisley turned themselves in on Wednesday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes, the Growing Up Chrisley star shared a Bible verse with her followers.

” ‘Do not be afraid or discouraged … the battle is not yours, but God’s. 2 Chronicles 20:15,’ ” Savannah, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, according to WSBTV reporter Nicole Carr, and will have their first court appearance later today.

On Tuesday, the couple was handed a 12-count indictment that spans nine years, according. It alleges that the Chrisleys participated in tax evasion, wire fraud and conspiracy bank fraud.

Prosecutors also claim the Chrisleys also used their production company, 7 C Production, to hide their reality TV income from the IRS, and allege that Todd directed an employee to falsify income and asset documents.

Late Tuesday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge expressed her support for the Chrisleys.

“I absolutely love my friends and stand behind them,” she wrote on Facebook. “Don’t believe everything you read.”

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, the family’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, said: “The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges.”

The night prior to the indictment, Todd, 50, shared a lengthy Instagram statement denying any wrongdoing on behalf of himself and his wife, 46. Instead, he pointed blame at an unidentified ex-employee who he claimed had stolen from his family, created “phony documents” and forged signatures years ago.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” he began the post.

“As a result, it looks like later this week Julie and I are going to be named in a federal indictment charging us with tax evasion and probably a bunch of other financial crimes as well,” he said.

The patriarch added, “We know we’ve done nothing wrong. … I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

According to the indictment, obtained by PEOPLE, the family’s former accountant, Peter Tarantino, is facing the same charges.

Although the family is battling a difficult time, they are standing together as a united front.

On Tuesday, Savannah shared a family photo, which she simply captioned, “FAMILY ❤️,” and disabled all comments.

And at the end of last year, in December, she publicly praised her parents in a loving Instagram post.

“My best friends…forever and always ❤️” she wrote. “God blessed me with the best parents in the world! 🙌🏼.”