Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'So Angry' Over Family's Legal Troubles: 'My Whole Life Could Change'

Savannah Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in June

Published on October 26, 2022 03:31 PM
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the recent challenges involving her famous family.

On Tuesday's episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, and her mother Julie discussed the impact of their family's ongoing legal woes. Julie and her husband Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in June.

Savannah admitted that her mother is "handling it way better than I am" however, Julie was quick to disagree with her daughter.

The reality star also shared her emotions ahead of her parents' sentencing on Nov. 21. (The pair faces up to 30 years in prison.)

"That's where I'm at, being so angry because my whole life could change," she said. "And I don't mean money. But the two people that I've always had there for me and that's been my support system and who I've leaned on."

She added, "It makes me so angry to see two people who are constantly stepping up for people and then, it's like, 'When are people gonna step up for them?'"

Julie, 49, discussed how she and Todd have maintained their faith amid their legal troubles.

"Everyone has it hard. But the one thing God has said is 'I will never leave you, I will never forsake you.' He didn't promise us it was always going to be rainbows and sunshine," Julie shared. "But he always promised that the rain would eventually stop."

One of those difficult times included the couple's trial. Savannah said, "I remember just thinking, 'I don't even know if we're gonna make it through this. I'm like, 'I don't know if they have it in them to keep fighting.'"

Despite the difficulties, Julie vowed to continue to fight for the family to "get through to the other side."

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
In June, Todd, 53, and Julie were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

The Chrisleys' lawyer Bruce Morris told PEOPLE at the time the couple was "disappointed in the verdict" and added, "An appeal is planned."

Their other lawyer Steve Friedberg also told PEOPLE, "Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Following the announcement of the guilty verdict, Savannah spoke out to defend her family in a candid Instagram post.

"Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we're all doing the best we can," she wrote. "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)"

Savannah added she felt "let down by God and that her "relentless prayers have been unheard."

However, she told her 2.6 million followers that she has not lost faith despite her family's legal woes.

"I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose," she shared. "So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides."

"Now let's get back to work," she concluded the post. "Now is my time to break the glass ceiling - no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed."

