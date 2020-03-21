Savannah Chrisley Says She Went 'MIA' Because She's 'Been So Anxiety Filled' About Coronavirus

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the anxiety she’s been feeling amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 22, shared a selfie on Instagram Friday, admitting that she has been “a little MIA” because of anxiety about “what’s going on in our world today.”

“Throwback to a week or so ago when life was normal,” she began her post, explaining that she is “the worrier of the bunch” along with her dad, Todd Chrisley.

“I have stayed up until 4 or so most mornings because I just couldn’t shut my brain off,” she shared. “What will tomorrow look like? Will everyone be ok? How will our economy recovery? What about everyone’s livelihood? SOOO MANY thoughts and questions going through my mind.”

The reality star said that speaking with her therapist this week “sure did put me at ease.”

“At the end of the day…your mindset about an issue is what gives you stress and anxiety,” she continued.

“Therefore… today I CHOOSE to be positive and optimistic….I CHOOSE to believe in my Heavenly Father and the plan that He has for us… a plan to give us hope and a future.”

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong Donating 10,000 Face Masks to Aid in Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Savannah then encouraged her followers to “join me in focusing not on the circumstances but on the one who brings us through the circumstances. ❤️”

“I love you all…during this time love harder than ever! Life is so short!” she added, before encouraging fans to practice social distancing. “ALSO: To all my young people…LISTEN TO OUR GOVERNMENT…it’s not considered cool to be out and partying. While you may be having fun you could also be infecting someone extremely vulnerable…so please.. BE SELFLESS! #coronavirus #selfless #love.”

Image zoom Savannah Chrisley Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

RELATED: Why RHONY and RHOBH Seasons Won’t Drop Early Despite Pleas from Bravo Fans for New TV

Several cities across the nation have ordered its residents to “shelter in place” or remain at home except for necessary trips like going to the grocery store to get food, medication or to help someone else get supplies.

President Donald Trump shared guidelines on Monday, asking Americans to social distance themselves from other people — staying inside as much as possible and keeping at least six feet away from others — in order to slow the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading.

As of Friday, there are at least 15,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 202 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.