Savannah Chrisley Says She and Fiancé Are Doing 'Great' After Fan Questions Their Wedding Date

More than a year after getting engaged, Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are going strong.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the Chrisley Knows Best star cleared up any speculation that she and her fiancé had split after a fan questioned their wedding date.

"Nic and I are great!" says Chrisley, 22. "We continue to grow each and every day and for that I am blessed!"

Recently, the couple took a trip to the beach with some friends and shared photos to their respective Instagram accounts.

"What a group! #beachin," Kerdiles, 26, captioned a photo, which had a location tag of Watercolor, Florida.

Chrisley also posted a group shot, which she followed with a cuddly snap of the couple embracing on the beach.

"I tend to occasionally be funny...(you should’ve seen my original caption!) 😂 beach with my fav 🥳," she wrote alongside the image.

After sharing the photo of herself and Kerdiles, an Instagram user asked Chrisley, "When’s the wedding 🎩 👰?"

"I thought she was already married," another fan said in response.

"No, they’re still engaged. I don’t think they set a wedding date yet unless it was postpone due to the pandemic now 🤔" the first user replied.

The duo, who first met via Instagram, began dating in November 2017 and got engaged on Dec. 24, 2018.

But this isn't the first time that there's been speculation about their relationship status.

After Chrisley told E! News in October that she and Kerdiles were “taking some steps back” from their relationship, a rep for the Chrisley Knows Best star confirmed to PEOPLE they were still set to tie the knot.

“They’re still very much engaged, just taking time to enjoy their relationship,” the rep said.

Months prior, Chrisley opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with the professional hockey player — and how the wedding planning process was going since their engagement.

“We’re taking our time when it comes to the wedding,” Chrisley said. “Obviously, it’s an engagement for a reason. You can figure things out and work together, get to know each other better. So we’re taking our time.”

While Chrisley was splitting her time between Nashville and Los Angeles filming her USA Network spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley, she said the couple was continuing to take things day-by-day.

“Like I said, we’re just trying to figure things out — where we want to be, what we want to do,” she said. “There’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of decisions, and we’re both focusing on our careers. We want to be good in our careers first.”

In an Instagram post shared in January, Kerdiles praised Chrisley as his "best friend."

"This one is something special... I am not sure how I got this lucky to have found my best friend so early in my life," he began.

And while he admitted that their relationship "has had so many trials and tribulations," he said their "love never waivers."