"My dad [Todd Chrisley] and I sat and had a lengthy conversation about it and we were heartbroken and scared for Chloe's future," Savannah Chrisley said

Savannah Chrisley Says Family Has to Teach Niece, 7, 'to Be Extra Cautious Around Police Officers'

Savannah Chrisley is "scared" for her young niece's future following the death of George Floyd.

Two days after footage of Floyd dying in police custody after an officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck went viral online, the Chrisley Knows Best star issued a statement on social media. Savannah revealed that she and her family are teaching her 7-year-old niece Chloe, who is multiracial, "to be extra cautious around police officers because" of "the color of her skin."

Chloe is Savannah's brother Kyle Chrisley's daughter from a previous relationship. The little girl has been raised by their father Todd and mother Julie Chrisley since they petitioned to gain custody when she was 6 months old due to Kyle's struggles with substance abuse.

"I have gotten some comments about why I haven't addressed what's gone on in Minneapolis ... of course a lot of you say 'oh she's a privileged white girl ...' but frankly YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO I AM!!!" Savannah, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story, which she later shared in a post, alongside a photo of herself and Chloe cuddled up. "I have conversations about it and I'm trying to process it myself."

She went on to say that she and her dad "sat and had a lengthy conversation" about Floyd's death and Chloe's potential future obstacles as a person of color.

"My dad and I sat and had a lengthy conversation about it and we were heartbroken and scared for Chloe's future," Savannah wrote about Chloe. "We live in a world to where we have to teach her to be EXTRA cautious around police officers because the color of her skin."

"IT HAS TO STOP!!!" she added.

"I have ALWAYS and WILL always stand up for what is right. Yes ... it took me a few days to comment but that's because I was struggling with it myself. I do believe that something good will come through this heartache that we are all feeling together. George Floyd will forever be remembered," she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Savannah concluded by adding the verse Isaiah 66:9: " 'I will not cause pain without allowing something new to be born,' says the Lord."

On Tuesday, a video of Floyd being arrested by Minneapolis police officers went viral on social media. In the video, an officer — later identified as Derek Chauvin — was seen with his knee firmly placed on the back of Floyd's neck. Floyd was handcuffed and lying on his stomach next to a Minneapolis patrol car.

Three officers held Floyd down, with Chauvin placing his weight on the man's neck with his left knee, as seen in the video. Floyd was heard groaning in pain while bystanders pleaded with Chauvin to be more gentle. Throughout the nine-minute clip, he repeatedly asked for help. He told the officers that he couldn't breathe and said that "everything hurts." The video continued until Floyd was visibly still.

According to a report by the Minneapolis Fire Department, paramedics arrived at the scene and were unable to find Floyd's pulse. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Chauvin and the other three officers involved in the incident have since been fired, but no charges have been filed.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2018, Todd opened up about raising Chloe.

"She has literally changed our lives in so many different ways," he said. "She's opened our minds to so many things that we didn't even know existed."

Todd continued, "We had never dealt with racism. We have learned that it's a very prevalent situation in this country. We learned that, unfortunately, the hard way with negative things that were said about her on social media."

"We made a conscious decision that she is our child, she is our family member, and we're not going to be a part of anything that causes her to feel less than," the family patriarch added.

And although there's more than a decade between them in age, Savannah has thanked Chloe for all of the things she's learned from her.

"Chloe looks at me to teach her...but little does she know...she teaches me way more!! Love this little girl and blessed to be given the role to teach her ❤️" Savannah wrote on Instagram in August. "CANT WAIT until she’s old enough to do all the girly things!"