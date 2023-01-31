Savannah Chrisley Says Her Brother Grayson Had a 'Breakdown' After Parents Entered Prison

Savannah Chrisley is adjusting to a new normal with her brother Grayson and sister Chloe.

On the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, opened up about "the toughest week" of her life after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentence.

"It's been hard," she admitted on the podcast, which was recorded on Jan. 24. "It's been hard to understand, process and also help two kids process what's going on in our life."

The television personality revealed that she is in a "unique situation" trying to support Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10.

"I'm helping to guide Chloe and Grayson through this process," she admitted. "And I'm having to guide them through this process as I'm trying to guide myself through this process which is very, very difficult."

"I'm trying to stand strong and not break and be strong for them," she added. "So they feel comfortable enough to break down, and it's tough."

Savannah shared an update on how Grayson is doing amid her parents' legal troubles.

"Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there's so much growth going on with him right now," she said. "And it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that."

She continued, "Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he's trying to process my parents and the situation that they're in and how that's not the image that he wants to have of them."

Savannah admitted Chloe is also struggling to adjust to life with her parents behind bars. (Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, previously adopted son Kyle Chrisley's daughter Chloe in 2016 and consider her to be their child.)

"Chloe at 10 years old is trying to process them being gone and missing her mom," she explained. "We were driving down the road the other day, and Chloe had so much anger towards the situation and she just said, 'Why? They're not bad people, they don't belong there.'"

She added, "She looked at me with tears just rolling down her face and said, 'Guess what? I pray all the time. I pray for mom and dad to get home, I pray all day and guess what Sassy? Nothing happens – it doesn't work.' And when a 10-year-old says that to you, how do you respond?"

Savannah admitted that "it's tough when your norm is no longer your norm."

"What I've known for 25 years, my parents are gone and it's tough," she shared. "My dad is my absolute best friend and I don't just get to pick up the phone and call him. I don't get to send him funny texts when something stupid or bad happens in my life … it feels like a slow death because in a way it is grief because I'm grieving my normal, I'm grieving the loss of my parents and what I know."

The Chrisleys were sentenced in November after a jury convicted the couple in June of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

On Jan. 17, Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year sentence, while Julie reported to a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, to serve out her seven-year sentence.

The two reality stars are currently working on appealing their case.

"I know that this is not my final destination," Todd said on a Chrisley Confessions podcast recorded before he entered prison. "I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is."