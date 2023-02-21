Savannah Chrisley Says Family Is Going to Do a New Show While Parents Are in Prison

The Chrisley family is working on their next reality show while Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are behind bars, their daughter Savannah Chrisley says.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the reality star was joined by her niece Chloe Chrisley, whom she's raising while Todd and Julie serve out their prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd's mother, affectionately known as Nanny Faye, also made an appearance.

The trio joked that the family's next show should be called Nanny Knows Best before Savannah revealed, "Well, you do know, we're talking to a few production companies about doing another show."

Later on, Savannah asked Nanny Faye what she thinks about doing another show.

"I'm ready to go work," she said. "I'm ready to walk down that highway any day ... I'm ready."

Savannah said, "tons of production companies have reached out and networks that want to do a show."

Nanny Faye quipped, "We'll say 'Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys.' "

Savannah said she is a fan of the concept "because it's so true.

"At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward," said Savannah, 25.

"The sun's gonna come up, and the sun's gonna come down," added Nanny Faye. "We have no control over it. What we have control is we're gonna get up and dust our pants off today and get to going. And we're gonna let the world see that we're really who we were. We love each other, we're gonna walk this walk and talk this talk."

Savannah said although Chrisley Knows Best, which is currently in its 10th season, was a reality show, the family didn't get to express their opinions on much of what aired.

"It became more of a comedy than it was reality," said Savannah. Still, she agrees with Nanny Faye that they had fun adding, "We had fun doing it because we all got to work together, so we got to be around each other."

She confirmed that in their new reality show, the family won't hold back about what they're experiencing while Todd and Julie are away.

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it. Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

Towards the end of her podcast, Savannah said that "life goes on" and they have to get used to their "new normal."

She believes a new reality show "will be heartwarming. It'll break your heart, you'll laugh ..."

A federal judge sentenced Todd and Julie Chrisley, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie has begun her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case.