Savannah Chrisley Says Family Is Going to Do a New Show While Parents Are in Prison

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," Savannah Chrisley says of her family's reality show that's in the works

By Staff Author
Published on February 21, 2023 10:01 PM
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

The Chrisley family is working on their next reality show while Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are behind bars, their daughter Savannah Chrisley says.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the reality star was joined by her niece Chloe Chrisley, whom she's raising while Todd and Julie serve out their prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd's mother, affectionately known as Nanny Faye, also made an appearance.

The trio joked that the family's next show should be called Nanny Knows Best before Savannah revealed, "Well, you do know, we're talking to a few production companies about doing another show."

Later on, Savannah asked Nanny Faye what she thinks about doing another show.

"I'm ready to go work," she said. "I'm ready to walk down that highway any day ... I'm ready."

Savannah said, "tons of production companies have reached out and networks that want to do a show."

Nanny Faye quipped, "We'll say 'Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys.' "

Savannah said she is a fan of the concept "because it's so true.

"At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward," said Savannah, 25.

"The sun's gonna come up, and the sun's gonna come down," added Nanny Faye. "We have no control over it. What we have control is we're gonna get up and dust our pants off today and get to going. And we're gonna let the world see that we're really who we were. We love each other, we're gonna walk this walk and talk this talk."

Savannah said although Chrisley Knows Best, which is currently in its 10th season, was a reality show, the family didn't get to express their opinions on much of what aired.

"It became more of a comedy than it was reality," said Savannah. Still, she agrees with Nanny Faye that they had fun adding, "We had fun doing it because we all got to work together, so we got to be around each other."

She confirmed that in their new reality show, the family won't hold back about what they're experiencing while Todd and Julie are away.

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Chrisley Says Her Brother Grayson Had a 'Breakdown' After Parents Entered Prison

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it. Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

Towards the end of her podcast, Savannah said that "life goes on" and they have to get used to their "new normal."

She believes a new reality show "will be heartwarming. It'll break your heart, you'll laugh ..."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A federal judge sentenced Todd and Julie Chrisley, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie has begun her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case.

Related Articles
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
'RHONJ' : Melissa Says No Thanks to Teresa's Bridesmaid Offer— 'Like an Ex-Boyfriend Saying I Want You Back'
Gwendlyn Brown Says Trans Sibling Leon Has Been 'Separating' from Sister Wives Family to Feel 'Safer'
Gwendlyn Brown Says Trans Sibling Leon Has Been 'Separating' from 'Sister Wives' Family to Feel 'Safer'
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley and Nanny Faye Get Emotional over Missing 'Everyone's Caregiver' Julie During Prison Stay 
MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR - Moon Girl makes her debut at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. on Wednesday, February 15 to celebrate the premiere of “MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR” on Disney Channel and Disney+. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) MOON GIRL, DIAMOND WHITE
Diamond White Says 'It's Really Beautiful' Playing the First Black Teen Superheroine in 'Moon Girl'
FRIENDS, Lisa Kudrow, Paul Rudd, (Season 10), 1994-2004
Paul Rudd Still Can't Believe He Landed 'Friends' Gig, Admits He Thought 'I Shouldn't Be Here' in Series Finale
Gwendlyn Brown and Kody brown
Christine Brown's Daughter Calls Out Dad Kody's 'Manipulative' Approach with Ex Meri: 'False Hope'
Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Is 'Still Proud of the Legacy' of 'The Cosby Show'
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'Hanging Out' Together and 'Having Fun,' Says Source
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Red Flags Keep Popping Up for Nicole and Mahmoud as His Family Dubs Him a 'Little Spoiled Sweetheart'
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' 's Isabel Admits She Was 'a Bit Scared' Before Getting Intimate with Gabe — but Found It 'Incredible'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Allison Holker is 'Doing as Well as Expected' After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Death: Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Penn Badgley visits at SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ben Rothstein/Netflix/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock (10456429a) Aaron Paul as Jesse 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Film - 2019 A sequel, of sorts, to Breaking Bad following Jesse Pinkman after the events captured in the finale of Breaking Bad. Jesse is now on the run, as a massive police manhunt for him is in operation.
Penn Badgley Recalls Auditioning for Aaron Paul's 'Breaking Bad' Role: 'The One That Got Away'
Johnny Knoxville, White Lotus
Johnny Knoxville May Have Accidentally Spoiled the Location of 'The White Lotus' Season 3
THIS IS US -- "New York, New York, New York" Episode 416 -- Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Milo Ventimiglia Gets Emotional Recalling How His 'Wonderful' Father Informed His Role on 'This Is Us'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Reports to Prison to Start Her 6.5-Year Sentence for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
Darcey Silva’s Dating Coach Worries Men Getting the 'Wrong Impression' of Her Due to Her Wardrobe Choices
Darcey Silva's Dating Coach Worries Men Are Getting the 'Wrong Impression' Due to Her Wardrobe Choices