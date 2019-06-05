Savannah Chrisley can count on her dad Todd Chrisley for a lot of things — including being her wedding planner!

The Chrisley Knows Best star, who is engaged to fiancé Nic Kerdiles, recently opened up to PEOPLE about her upcoming nuptials — and how the family patriarch is very involved in the wedding planning process.

“Nic isn’t really that involved,” Savannah, 21, told PEOPLE with a laugh about Kerdiles. “He’s just like, ‘I want red velvet cake. Other than that I just want you to be happy, so do what you want.’ I’m like, ‘Great, you’ve made this so much easier on me.’ “

“Wedding planning has been going great,” she added. “My dad has been doing a lot of it. We’re getting it done!”

In an interview with Access published Tuesday, the bride-to-be said that she and her dad “are in full force” for her special day.

“He’s a great wedding planner, so we’re excited. It’s more his day than it is my day,” she said of her wedding, which she’s eyeing to have in summer 2020 with 250-350 guests. “And that’s okay. I’ve always said he can plan my wedding and I can show up and it’d be exactly how I wanted it.”

On Dec. 24, Chrisley was by surprised by Kerdiles, 25, with a proposal in front of family and friends at her home in Nashville.

The duo, who first met via Instagram, has been dating since November 2017, but they’ve been talking about an engagement for quite some time.

“He sent me a picture of a ring on Instagram one day and it was hideous,” Chrisley previously told PEOPLE. “He was like, ‘Do you like this?’ And I was like, ‘No, no.’ I immediately sent him a picture of what I liked.”

“[On the night of the engagement], Nic’s family was in town and my whole family was there and we were filming and I was furious,” she added. “I was like, ‘The fact we’re filming on Christmas Eve is absolutely insane. I have people here.’ And then my mom said she forgot something at the store. So, I got in the car and went to the store with her. When we came back and we walked in the door, no one was there. Our best friend’s kid, Dylan, goes, ‘Hey, I think they’re looking for you outside.’ I walk outside and it’s all lit up! And Nic’s family is standing on one side, my family and friends are standing on the other, and then I just start freaking out because I’m like, ‘This isn’t really about to happen.’ “

She added: “And then, Nic looks at me and he was like, ‘Hey babe, will you come here?’ And you can tell you he was so nervous, and I was nervous. That was a long walk. I was like, ‘What is going down?’ And then, it’s funny. He tells me now that he forgot everything he wanted to say. He said he had this whole thing written out, and he was like, ‘I just forgot it all.’ And it was just so cute and everyone was crying. It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better,.”