Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She Postponed Her Wedding: 'Things Moved Way Too Fast'

Savannah Chrisley is shedding some light on why she postponed her wedding to fiancé Nic Kerdiles.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 22, told her father, Todd Chrisley, on Thursday's episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast that she and Kerdiles, 26, made the decision together to delay their nuptials.

"We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating,” she said.

The couple, who met via Instagram, began dating in November 2017 and got engaged on Dec. 24, 2018. But speculation that the two had split began to run rampant after they did not get married in May as intended.

Savannah explained on the podcast that although they found a wedding planner and several potential venues, she decided to postpone it, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just knew we had to work on things on a different level," the reality star said. "We had to dig deeper and it’s hard. It’s 2020 and you know what, it’s OK not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows.”

Savannah went on to recall some advice that a good friend of hers shared regarding marriage.

"She said, ‘When you get married, the good things in your relationship become great and the bad things in your relationship become worse.’ And I truly sat on that and I thought about it and there was just so much that Nic and I needed to work through,” Savannah explained.

“And there was a lot of pressure because we got engaged, it was public and everyone expected a wedding," she added.

Earlier this month, Savannah cleared up speculation about her and Kerdiles' relationship status in a statement to PEOPLE after fans questioned their wedding date.

"Nic and I are great!" she said. "We continue to grow each and every day and for that I am blessed!"

This is not the first time that Savannah and Kerdiles have had to address rumors about their relationship.

After the reality star told E! News in October that she and Kerdiles were “taking some steps back," a rep for Savannah confirmed to PEOPLE they were still set to tie the knot.

“They’re still very much engaged, just taking time to enjoy their relationship,” the rep said.

Months prior, Savannah opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with the professional hockey player — and how the wedding planning process was going since their engagement.