Savannah Chrisley Recalls 'the Looks on My Parents' Faces' After Guilty Verdict Was Read in Court

The Chrisley Knows Best star said she has "no resentment" toward her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are in prison after being convicted of a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme

Published on March 14, 2023
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Photo: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her parents' emotional reaction to hearing their guilty verdict.

On the latest edition of the Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, looked back at the moment her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.

"I will never forget the moment, sitting in that courtroom every day, a four-week trial," she told host Kaitlyn Bristowe. "And it took three days for the verdict to come back."

"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," she continued. "And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, 'There's no way.'"

The Unlocked podcast host added how she and her parents believe they were "100 percent" not guilty in the case and they planned to appeal later this month, which will show "the errors within the court."

"I hope that this appeal will show those things because we were never given an evidentiary hearing by the judge," she explained.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

The television personality also said she doesn't have any resentment towards her parents amid their legal woes.

"I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone," she explained. "They're going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There's no resentment whatsoever."

A federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie is in the midst of her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Chrisley Says Family Is Going to Do a New Show While Parents Are in Prison

While Todd and Julie are in the process of appealing their case, Savannah has been busy taking care of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10. However, the experience has been a challenge for her.

"The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff," she recently shared on her Unlocked podcast. "I just sat down on the floor and started crying."

She added, "I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life."

Chloe, however, has reassured Savannah that she's been doing "a pretty good job."

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.

