Savannah Chrisley Promises 'No Holding Back' in Family's Reality Series Filmed During Parents' Prison Time

"You're gonna have all the uncomfortable conversations. You are going to see how we're navigating as a family through having two parents that are incarcerated," said the Chrisley Knows Best alum

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on May 9, 2023 05:26 PM
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Photo: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Todd and Julie Chrisley's family could be back on screen sooner than you think.

Savannah Chrisley revealed on her Unlocked podcast Tuesday that the famed bunch is "filming some fun stuff coming up" for a new project.

"I'm so excited. We actually are filming a little something on May 5, so that will be very exciting," Savannah, 25, said in the episode (which was recorded ahead of its drop date). "In the coming months, you'll hear some fun news about people that we've partnered with. And I think it's gonna be a really fun healthy partnership."

Teasing what fans can expect, the Sassy By Savannah Chrisley founder shared, "It's just gonna be what you see is what you get."

"You're gonna have all the uncomfortable conversations," she continued. "You are going to see how we're navigating as a family through having two parents that are incarcerated. You're gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things, him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it."

Savannah added, "You're going to see literally every single aspect and there is no holding back, including Chloe asking me what tampons are, so...."

Though it's been some time since the Chrisley family has been in front of a camera, the reality star also said she didn't think she'd be nervous to film again.

"I don't think so. It would have been if the podcast didn't happen," she explained. "But now that the podcast has been here, I think it would be so hard for me to not authentically be myself at this point."

Fans became acquainted with the Chrisley family through their USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best. Premiering in 2014, the show followed a close-knit, well-off Southern family led by Todd and Julie as they navigated the ups and downs of daily life together.

Its popularity led to a spinoff titled Growing Up Chrisley, focusing on Savannah and her older brother Chase, 26.

Both shows were ultimately impacted by Todd and Julie's ongoing legal troubles. After they were setenced for fraud in November 2022, the USA Network quietly aired Chrisley Knows Best's 10th season at a late-night time slot. Growing Up Chrisley's fourth season concluded in October 2022 after a six-episode fourth season.

The family, however, continued to produce episodes for their respective podcasts despite the sentencing shakeup.

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, reported to prison on Jan. 17 to serve their combined 19-year sentence. While in prison, the couple have continued to maintain their innocence and are currently awaiting their case to be appealed.

Nearly a month into their respective sentences, Savannah revealed that her family had been "talking to a few production companies about doing another show."

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," she explained. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

Savannah added, "At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward."

New episodes of PodcastOne's Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley drop weekly.

