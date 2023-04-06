Savannah Chrisley Prepares to Spend First Easter Without 'Sweet' Parents amid Their Prison Stints

Savannah Chrisley is preparing for her first Easter without her parents, who are serving a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes.

On Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, said she felt "grief" ahead of celebrating the holiday without her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley alongside a video featuring family photos and bible verses on her refrigerator. The clip was set to Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me."

"In 25 years I have never spent a single holiday without my sweet mama and daddy," she shared. "Not only is Easter this weekend… but my daddy's birthday is tomorrow. OH HOW I PRAY FOR TIME TO FLY! Can it be Monday already 😭."

The Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast host opened up about the impact of being away from her parents during celebratory times of the year.

"When you lose someone special, your world lacks its celebratory qualities," she said. "Holidays magnify that loss. The sadness deepens and the loneliness can feel isolating. What I have learned is the need for support may be the greatest during the holidays."

The television personality revealed that she is allowing herself to feel all of her emotions amid her family's struggles.

"Pretending you don't hurt and/or it isn't a harder time of the year is just not the truth for you," she said. "But you can – and will – get through the holidays. Rather than avoiding the feelings of grief, lean into them."

She continued: "It is not the grief you want to avoid, it is the pain. No one can take that pain away, but grief is not just pain, grief is love."

She concluded the post with a heartfelt message to her parents, sharing, "I LOVE YOU MAMA AND DADDY!"

On Thursday, Savannah marked her father's 54th birthday by sharing a selfie featuring several of the Chrisley family members alongside her emotional message.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you'll ever know ❤️," wrote Savannah, 25. "It's been 80 days … 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more.' GEEZZZ how I miss them!!"

She added, "My parents have also been together almost 30 years … and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today … I'm imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!! #happybirthday."

In November 2022, Todd and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes. Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

Julie celebrated her 50th birthday eight days before checking in to prison. At the time, Savannah shared a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"I know this isn't the birthday we had imagined," Savannah said, "but I'll make it up to you."

