Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Are ‘Still Very Much Engaged’ Despite Split Speculation

After Savannah Chrisley told E! News that she and her fiancé, professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles, were “taking some steps back” from their relationship, a rep for the Chrisley Knows Best star tells PEOPLE they’re still set to tie the knot.

“They’re still very much engaged, just taking time to enjoy their relationship,” the rep says.

In August, the reality star, 22, opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Kerdiles — and how the wedding planning process was going since their engagement in December 2018.

“We’re taking our time when it comes to the wedding,” Chrisley previously told PEOPLE. “Obviously, it’s an engagement for a reason. You can figure things out and work together, get to know each other better. So we’re taking our time.”

While Chrisley splits her time between Nashville and Los Angeles filming her USA Network spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley, she said the couple is continuing to take things day-by-day.

“Like I said, we’re just trying to figure things out — where we want to be, what we want to do,” she said. “There’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of decisions, and we’re both focusing on our careers. We want to be good in our careers first.”

Throughout their relationship, Chrisley and Kerdiles have learned that “communication” is the key to navigating a healthy romance.

“It’s not always the easiest, but it’s a work in progress,” she said. “Communication is key and just having that respect for one another to know your boundaries and what you can and cannot do.”

The duo, who first met via Instagram, began dating in November 2017, but were talking about engagement for quite some time.

“He sent me a picture of a ring on Instagram one day and it was hideous,” Chrisley previously told PEOPLE. “He was like, ‘Do you like this?’ And I was like, ‘No, no.’ I immediately sent him a picture of what I liked.”

“My mom actually kind of picked out the ring, and so she went and sat down with a jeweler in Nashville and picked out the diamond and all of that,” she added about mom Julie Chrisley helping with her engagement ring. “And so, it’s kind of cool to know that she picked it out.”