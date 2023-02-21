Savannah Chrisley and Nanny Faye Get Emotional over Missing 'Everyone's Caregiver' Julie During Prison Stay 

"Through it all, she's been with me," shared Nanny Faye, choking up about daughter-in-law Julie Chrisley's dedication to her during a series of bladder cancer treatments

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 07:17 PM

Savannah Chrisley is getting candid about how her parents' absence is taking a toll on her famous family.

"If we're being honest about it, everyone knows mom and dad were your primary caregiver," explained the Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast with her grandmother Nanny Faye.

In November, a federal judge sentenced her Todd and Julie Chrisley to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie is in the midst of a seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky.

While Savannah shared during last week's episode that she recently paid a visit to Todd, her 79-year-old grandmother struggled to gain access to her son due to documentation issues.

"You have to jump through hoops for visitation," explained Savannah as her grandmother shared how she's coping with not being able to speak with Julie daily.

"There wasn't one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn't with me — not one time," she shared, her voice catching. "Through it all, she's been with me."

But after Todd and Julie checked in to prison, soon enough it had been "a month [and] I haven't been where I could go to see her."

"It's hard because mom was everyone's primary caregiver," reiterated Savannah.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

In addition to Savannah's brothers Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16, Todd and Julie were also the primary caregivers of their 10-year-old granddaughter Chloe, who is the daughter of Todd's son Kyle, 31, from his previous marriage. (Todd also has an older daughter Lindsie, 33, from the previous relationship.)

On this week's Unlocked, Savannah and Nanny Faye emphasized that Julie cared for everyone in their family.

"When you needed something, call Julie," continued Nanny Faye. "She'd call me three or four times every day. And by seven o clock, she had called me to see if I was OK and to see if I had a good night."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Chrisleys are currently in the midst of an appeal.

Lawyer Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP explained in a statement to PEOPLE that the family is "optimistic" for the future.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," read the statement after the Chrisleys' sentencing on Nov. 22. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Still 'Has So Much Hope' After Visiting Dad Todd Chrisley in Prison: 'This Isn't the End'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says It's 'Really Weird' Seeing Dad Todd with Gray Hair in Prison
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Had a 'Full-on Breakdown' Over Caring for Siblings amid Her Parents' Prison Sentence
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie Chrisley Gets Upset Over Husband Todd's Lies in 'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 10 Premiere 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Shares Parenting Advice Dad Todd Gave Her from Prison
Chase Chrisley's Fiancée Says They Had 'One Major Break' in 'On and Off' Relationship Before Engagement
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Share Sweet — and Wedding-Ready! — Valentine's Day Tributes
Savannah Chrisley Says Her Brother Grayson Had a 'Breakdown' After Parents Entered Prison
Savannah Chrisley Says Her Brother Grayson Had a 'Breakdown' After Parents Entered Prison
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Braced for Her 'Life Falling Apart' After Her Parents Entered Prison
Savannah Chrisley Shares Tribute to Imprisoned Mom Julie: ‘We Will Forever Fight’ thank you!!
Savannah Chrisley Shares Tribute to Imprisoned Mom Julie: 'We Will Forever Fight'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Leans on Her Faith as Parents Adjust to Prison: 'You're Going to Make It'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley to Report to Prison in January After Fraud Case Sentencing 
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Serve Out Sentences for Fraud and Tax Evasion Convictions
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Lawyer Discusses Their Appeal and the Moment That 'Should've Stopped the Whole Case'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Says It's 'Best' for Separate Holidays from Parents: 'They Needed Time to Process'
Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley's Final, Hopeful Message Ahead of Prison Check-In: 'Fight the Good Fight'