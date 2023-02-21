Savannah Chrisley and Nanny Faye Get Emotional over Missing 'Everyone's Caregiver' Julie During Prison Stay 

Savannah Chrisley is getting candid about how her parents' absence is taking a toll on her famous family.

"If we're being honest about it, everyone knows mom and dad were your primary caregiver," explained the Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast with her grandmother Nanny Faye.

In November, a federal judge sentenced her Todd and Julie Chrisley to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie is in the midst of a seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky.

While Savannah shared during last week's episode that she recently paid a visit to Todd, her 79-year-old grandmother struggled to gain access to her son due to documentation issues.

"You have to jump through hoops for visitation," explained Savannah as her grandmother shared how she's coping with not being able to speak with Julie daily.

"There wasn't one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn't with me — not one time," she shared, her voice catching. "Through it all, she's been with me."

But after Todd and Julie checked in to prison, soon enough it had been "a month [and] I haven't been where I could go to see her."

"It's hard because mom was everyone's primary caregiver," reiterated Savannah.

Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

In addition to Savannah's brothers Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16, Todd and Julie were also the primary caregivers of their 10-year-old granddaughter Chloe, who is the daughter of Todd's son Kyle, 31, from his previous marriage. (Todd also has an older daughter Lindsie, 33, from the previous relationship.)

On this week's Unlocked, Savannah and Nanny Faye emphasized that Julie cared for everyone in their family.

"When you needed something, call Julie," continued Nanny Faye. "She'd call me three or four times every day. And by seven o clock, she had called me to see if I was OK and to see if I had a good night."

Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

The Chrisleys are currently in the midst of an appeal.

Lawyer Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP explained in a statement to PEOPLE that the family is "optimistic" for the future.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," read the statement after the Chrisleys' sentencing on Nov. 22. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."