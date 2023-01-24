Savannah Chrisley Braced for Her 'Life Falling Apart' After Her Parents Entered Prison

The Chrisley Knows Best star also said it's been "really tough" navigating life as her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their respective prison sentences

Published on January 24, 2023 04:21 PM

Savannah Chrisley has had a hard time adjusting to life without her parents

The Chrisley Knows Best star began the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast this week by providing a quick update on how she's been coping as her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley adjust to life as federal prisoners.

"So for those of you that are familiar with my family and have followed our lives and have also followed my podcast, you know that last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," said Savannah, 25. "We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future. And that was really, really, really tough."

Tuesday's episode featured a light-hearted, one-on-one conversation with her podcast producer and best friend Erin Dugan. But Savannah hasn't "filmed a podcast since" this week's episode, which was recorded on her mother's birthday on Jan. 12.

"The podcast that is going to be airing today that you're watching was filmed prior to my life falling apart, so it may seem happy-go-lucky," she explained. "I think it's because there was a lot of hope that was had and I wasn't faced with the reality of the situation."

Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley. Paul Archuleta/Getty

She continued, "So I just kind of wanted to throw this in there to address that because I know a lot of people are gonna be like, 'Whoa, what is this?' And this was kind of pre-life falling apart. And now podcasts that I do going forward will be post. So I hope that kind of helps you understand things."

Teasing what's to come, the Growing Up Chrisley star said next week's episode will be a "very intense one-on-one podcast with myself kind of giving an update on where my life's at." She also intends to explain how the youngest Chrisley kids — Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10 — as well as her parents and Nanny Faye are doing.

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I'm really looking forward to giving that update because I've seen God work in the craziest of circumstances. So until then, I hope you enjoy this week's podcast," she said before adding, "Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for supporting me, my family and Unlocked."

Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison. As Todd reported to a prison in Florida on Jan. 17 to begin his 12-year sentence, Julie entered prison in Kentucky that same day to start her seven-year stint. The long-time couple was also ordered to complete 16 months of probation after leaving prison.

The two reality stars are currently working on appealing their case.

"I know that this is not my final destination," Todd said on the Chrisley Confessions podcast recorded before he entered prison. "I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is."

