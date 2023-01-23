Savannah Chrisley Leans on Her Faith as Parents Adjust to Prison: 'You're Going to Make It'

The Chrisley Knows Best star teased she "can't wait to tell the stories" happening behind the scenes for "Team Chrisley"

Savannah Chrisley's faith remains of the utmost importance amid this tough time for her family.

As her parents serve time for fraud charges, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared a hopeful Bible verse on Instagram about relying on God's timing. The quote was handwritten over a memo card taped to her refrigerator, reading "Team Chrisley" along the top.

One of the verses Savannah wrote out by hand was Isaiah 60:22: "When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. Rest, God is in control."

Savannah also kept the faith alive in her post's caption.

"I find my hope in Jesus ❤️," began the reality star, 25. "Have never felt the presence of Jesus as much as I have today … can't wait to tell the stories #fightthegoodfight #teamchrisley."

Savannah also shared another look at her refrigerator on her Instagram Story, revealing several more Bible verses she has written on "Team Chrisley" memo cards to help her get through these tough times for her family.

One verse reminded believers to "be strong and courageous" while another noted how God will "strengthen you and help you."

"You're going to make it. Trust me," she wrote, quoting Psalm 23.

Savannah Chrisley Instagram story
Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Savannah's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison following their June 2022 conviction and November 2022 sentencing. Todd, 53, will be serving a 12-year sentence at a prison in Florida while Julie, 50, will spend the next seven years on lockdown in Kentucky.

Both Todd and Julie will be required to complete 16 months of probation after the end of their respective sentences.

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ahead of their first day in prison, Savannah has said this entire experience has tested her faith. "I'm in a place in my faith to where it's a difficult spot because I feel like there's prayer and prayer and prayer and nothing's happening," she said on her Unlocked podcast, during which her mother was a guest.

"Like we said, maybe it's part of a bigger plan. Maybe all of these things not happening are not happening because they're helping us," she continued. "Or helping our outcome."

Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case. In light of this plan, their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is determined to prove "they didn't do these things and that they're going to fight to get their name cleared."

