Savannah Chrisley is engaged!

On Dec. 24, the Chrisley Knows Best star was by surprised by her boyfriend of over a year, professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles, 25, with a proposal in front of family and friends at her home in Nashville, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. In this week’s issue, Chrisley, 21, opens up for the first time about the Christmas Eve engagement, her dream ring, and what she’s looking forward to in the couple’s future.

“[On the night of the engagement], Nic’s family was in town and my whole family was there and we were filming and I was furious,” she says. “I was like, ‘The fact we’re filming on Christmas Eve is absolutely insane. I have people here.’ “

Continues Chrisley, “And then my mom said she forgot something at the store. So, I got in the car and went to the store with her. When we came back and we walked in the door, no one was there. Our best friend’s kid, Dylan, goes, ‘Hey, I think they’re looking for you outside.’ I walk outside and it’s all lit up! And Nic’s family is standing on one side, my family and friends are standing on the other, and then I just start freaking out because I’m like, ‘This isn’t really about to happen.’ “

Image zoom Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley CJ Hicks

“And then, Nic looks at me and he was like, ‘Hey babe, will you come here?’ And you can tell you he was so nervous, and I was nervous. That was a long walk. I was like, ‘What is going down?’ And then, it’s funny. He tells me now that he forgot everything he wanted to say. He said he had this whole thing written out, and he was like, ‘I just forgot it all.’ And it was just so cute and everyone was crying. It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better,” she shares.

The duo, who first met via Instagram, has been dating since November 2017, but they’ve been talking about an engagement for quite some time.

“He sent me a picture of a ring on Instagram one day and it was hideous,” says Chrisley, who will be starring alongside her brother Chase in the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Growing up Chrisley. “He was like, ‘Do you like this?’ And I was like, ‘No, no.’ I immediately sent him a picture of what I liked.”

Image zoom Savannah Chrisley's engagement ring CJ Hicks

“My mom actually kind of picked out the ring, and so she went and sat down with a jeweler in Nashville and picked out the diamond and all of that,” she adds about mom Julie Chrisley. “And so, it’s kind of cool to know that she picked it out.”

The 5-carat ring, designed by Dror Flantzman in Nashville, consists of a radiant brilliant cut diamond in the center, set into a four-prong basket-style head, finished with beak style prongs. In addition, there are 18 round brilliant cut diamonds.

Not only was her mother involved, but Chrisley’s dad Todd Chrisley also spoke with Kerdiles before the proposal.

Image zoom Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley Courtesy Nicole Balsamo

“It’s funny because Nic wanted to ask them in person, but he was in Canada and we were all in Nashville,” says Chrisley. “He FaceTimed my dad. My dad said he was so nervous when he FaceTimed him, that he asked my dad for his hand in marriage! And my dad was like, ‘You may want to re-ask that question.’ He was like, ‘Do you want my daughter’s hand in marriage or my hand in marriage?’ Nic hung up the phone and called back, and then asked him the right way. And it was just so funny. My dad said he was so nervous.”

Image zoom Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley Courtesy Nicole Balsamo

Though the lovebirds are thrilled for their next chapter, they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We’re taking our time,” Chrisley says of wedding planning.

“Just because you’re engaged doesn’t mean you have to get married tomorrow,” says the bride-to-be. “So, we’re kind of just taking our time. We know that we want to spend the rest of our life with each other.'”

Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays on USA Network.