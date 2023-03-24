Savannah Chrisley Notes 'Happiness Isn't the Same' Without Dad Todd Chrisley amid His Prison Stint

Savannah Chrisley is adjusting to her new life while her parents are serving time in prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, shared her current mindset in an Instagram Story late Thursday, as she adapts to the challenges of her new role as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley.

"But who will I call when something good happens? Happiness isn't the same without you here," she shared, reposting a quote from popular Instagram account After Breakup, tagging her father, Todd Chrisley.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in November after a jury convicted the couple last June of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. The longtime couple received a combined 19 years behind bars for tax fraud, though they have denied such conduct and are currently appealing their case.

With her dad serving a 12-year-sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, Florida and her mother serving a seven-year term in Lexington, Kentucky, the Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast host is helping to guide her younger sibling and niece, as well as balancing the duties with her burgeoning career.

Last month on her podcast, Savannah revealed she was reached a breaking point. "The other night, I had a full-on breakdown," she said. "I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying."

The reality star added, "I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life."

At the time, she shared that she turned to Todd for guidance.

"I had a conversation with my dad and he said, 'This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done.' I'm starting to see that," Savannah recalled. "It's so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, 'Why would you allow all these things to happen? One thing after another. Where are you?' Now I'm in a place of such peace."

She added that she hopes Chloe and Grayson will also find "peace and calmness."

"We need to figure out healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things, even if it's just little things I'm trying to implement because I'm not their mom," she explained. "I'm not their dad. I'm their sister."

Savannah has also been open about the effect her parents' incarceration has had on her personal life, this week admitting on her podcast that she's had an "extremely" challenging time fitting any non-familial relationships into her new world.

"I'm helping to raise my 10-year-old sister and 16-year old-brother and I'm trying to date," she said, referring to Chloe — who is her brother Kyle's daughter — as her sibling. "And I'm like, 'What do you do with them?' The 16-year-old, he drives and all that, but the 10-year-old, I'm like, 'You gotta maybe come have dinner with me.' "