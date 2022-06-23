Savannah Chrisley Is 'Grateful in a Weird Way' for the 'Storm' Life Has Thrown at Her Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfG31EbLlaS/ savannahchrisley Verified Sitting here this morning reflecting on life…Pre Storm and Post Storm. One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard…no matter how difficult it may be. ❤️ Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don’t matter. Halfway through the video is the transition - more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time… and oddly enough…I am grateful in a weird way because I know that there is a God who out of nothing, does everything! He can take what the enemy used to try and destroy you and use it to develop you. I am in the process of finding ME…so bare with me. No matter what happens in life… choose love. Love so purely that it hurts. ❤️ God is slowing me down and working in my heart…it’s a process. But a process I’m so willing to endure… it’s moments like these that will make me a better daughter, sister, friend, partner, future mother, and daughter of God❤️ ••• I will forever sing of the goodness of God! ••• Thank you so much to all of those who continue to love on my family and I 💕 ••• Oh..and I have grown a love for Dogs…🤯 lol 12h

Credit: savannahchrisley/Instagram