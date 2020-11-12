Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on 'Unique' Relationship with Ex Nic Kerdiles: 'We Still Talk'

"If we end up back together, that was what was meant to be," Savannah Chrisley says of her ex-fiancé

Savannah Chrisley and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles are still on talking terms.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Chrisley Knows Best star opens up about her "unique" relationship with Kerdiles, what she's learned since their breakup two months ago and how she's grown both personally and professionally.

"Our situation is very unique," says Chrisley, 23. "For us, it was a very adult relationship and you need to navigate it that way. Even when it ends. He was a part of my family and he still is. It's just we're both on different pages right now and we weren't connecting. I don't ever believe that you should have to change who you are, what you want out of life to be with someone. And that goes for him as well."

"Neither of us were capable of giving the other what they needed at the time. And that's okay," she continues. "You just have to realize that and we chose to take that step back. And no decision in life is ever perfect. If we end up back together, that was what was meant to be. And if we don't, then there's going to be other people that come into our lives."

In September, Chrisley announced on Instagram that she and Kerdiles had "decided to call it quits" nearly two years after getting engaged.

"Nic and I have decided to call it quits," she said. "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually."

While they continue on their separate journeys, Chrisley says that the exes still check in with each other every once in awhile.

"We are [are talking terms]," she tells PEOPLE. "It's just we're kind of of the mindset that we allowed the public to inject their opinions maybe just a little too much. And we just want to figure out things on our terms. I mean, Nic's 26, I'm 23, so we kind of joke, we've got the rest of our lives to figure it out. There just has to be a lot of change on both sides and who knows? I like to say it's very 2020."

Given the tumultuous year, the reality star has been forced to face more challenges head-on and says she's looking forward to sharing her ups and downs in the upcoming new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best.

Image zoom Todd and Savannah Chrisley | Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

"I found myself becoming a little more vulnerable with everything going on in my life," she says. "And I speak about my battle with endometriosis and the potential of freezing my eggs. There's a lot of laughter, a lot of tears. I think it's exactly what people need right now in this moment, so I'm excited."

Another venture Chrisley is thrilled about is the launch of her new cosmetic line, Sassy By Savannah — a passion project she's been working on for years.

"I know when I put on my products, or just makeup in general, it kind of gives me this sense of empowerment, like I can do anything," she says. "And like I said, obviously we all hope to build that within ourselves, but it's a lot easier said than done. And sometimes I know for me, I can feel like crap waking up in the morning and looking in the mirror, then I put on makeup and I'm like, "Okay. I can do this. It's going to be a great day.'"

"If it just gives people a little bit of glimmer of hope then that's all that I want," she adds. "Because 2020 has been such a year. Sometimes, it's good to take a break and indulge [in] yourself. And find things that make you feel good."