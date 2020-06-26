"When two people love each other and nothing bad has happened, it's not so clear-cut," said the Chrisley Knows Best star

Savannah Chrisley Says She and Nic Kerdiles Are 'Figuring It Out' After Postponing Wedding

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her relationship with Nic Kerdiles.

After revealing last week that they had realized "things moved way too fast" and postponed their wedding, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared a relationship update on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wish I had a clear-cut answer for everyone, because you know what, I've brought you into my life, I've shown you my personal life, so it's my responsibility to let you know where that stands," she said. "But when two people love each other and nothing bad has happened, it's not so clear-cut. We're figuring it out."

"It's hard, because in the world that we live in, I would love to say, 'That's my business. No one else is entitled to it,'" she continued. "But we've given our lives up to people. I've brought people in on my relationship through social media ... so I do want to let you guys in, and if there's something that I'm going through that I feel could help other women or men that are going through something similar, then I want to talk about it, but that will be on my timeframe."

Her dad Todd Chrisley chimed in to clarify that the couple's issues did not involve "infidelity."

"Any issues that you and Nic have had have been growing maturity issues," he maintained.

"It involved both of us growing and career changes for Nic, and me coming into myself and my career," Savannah acknowledged. "It's all growing."

Image zoom Savannah Chrisley/instagram

Savannah, 22, and Todd, 51, also fired back at people prying into their lives, including an unnamed ex of Savannah's.

"For exes that just want to go out here and cause issues and talk crap — I'm flattered that you want to keep it going and keep talking," Savannah said. "But, again, you're an ex for a reason. And it shows the type of person you are."

"You know how investigative minds want to know," Todd said. "If they spent as much time on their own marriage and relationships as they do everybody's in our family, they wouldn't have the issues that they have."

Savannah insisted that she and Kerdiles, 26, are "not these type of people to go against each other and to talk crap."

"I am a firm believer that we both can say how we feel and we're never going to turn our backs on each other, we're never gonna talk crap — that's not who we are, that's not who Nic is, that's not who I am," she said.

Savannah and Kerdiles, a professional ice hockey player, met via Instagram and started dating in late 2017. They got engaged on Dec. 24, 2018, and have taken the relationship at their own pace since.

Last October, after the reality star told E! News that she and Kerdiles were "taking some steps back," a rep for Savannah confirmed to PEOPLE they were still set to tie the knot.

"They're still very much engaged, just taking time to enjoy their relationship," the rep said.

Recently, speculation surfaced that the two had split after they did not get married in May as intended. On the June 17 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Savannah explained that although they had found a wedding planner and several potential venues, she decided to postpone the nuptials, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just knew we had to work on things on a different level," she said. "We had to dig deeper and it's hard. It's 2020 and you know what, it's okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows."