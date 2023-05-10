Savannah Chrisley Is Grappling with 'Right Person, Terrible Timing' After Quietly Dating Singer Nate Smith

Savannah Chrisley is shedding new light on her love life.

Opening up on her Unlocked podcast Tuesday about how she recently quietly dated country singer Nate Smith, the 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star said he's "literally the best" and that they "had so much fun" together. But she also explained why they eventually pumped the brakes on their budding romance.

Fans may have previously spotted the "Whiskey on You" artist on the Jan. 3 episode of her podcast. And according to Chrisley, the pair had "been talking [and] hanging out" at that point. They "kept going" from there, with her podcast producer friend Erin Dugan noting that it went on "for several months."

"It was such a great experience. I mean, I have literally nothing to say about him other than having so much respect for him. It was just a tough situation for everyone involved," the reality star explained.

"I think it was really hard because there were ways that we connected, so great. But then also, it's so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that's going on in my life right now," she continued, referencing her parents Todd and Julie's respective prison stints. "And also his career, like we said, is freakin' taking off. I mean, playing sold-out stadium tours. It's crazy! No one deserves the success more than he does."

Chrisley noted that because of Smith's rise in notoriety in country music, "he needs someone who's going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him."

"There's no way for me to do it without feeling guilty for leaving the kids," she said, referencing how she's currently caring for brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, while her parents are in prison. "So I have to figure out what a healthy balance is going to be of being able to have a personal life while having the kids and everything else involved."

Chrisley, however, admitted it's been hard for her to reconcile what potentially could have been had they continued to see each other.

"That, I think, is such a bittersweet thing that I'm still trying to work through in my mind is maybe it was the right person but terrible timing," she explained. "We're both capable of being friends with each other, and just him living out his career, me living out mine, my family stuff, everything involved. So it's been a challenge."

Even though she hadn't publicly commented on the pair's romantic ties, Chrisley is aware "a fair share of people caught on to it," thanks to a photo of the pair floating around Reddit of their night out in New York City. However, it was important for Chrisley that the pair still keep their involvement private.

"To a lot of people, even my friends, were like, 'Whoa, like, we've never seen you like this with someone in public.' We just had so much fun. There was a level of comfortability and just everything," she said. "He was never against speaking about it being me. Like, I was actually the one that said, 'Hey, I don't want this public.' I wanted to keep it quiet. Sacred. Also, I didn't want to hear the crap from people saying, 'Oh, it's because he's a country music artist' or it's this or it's that."

"I was the one that was like, 'Let's not speak about it.' I don't want people thinking you know, 'Oh, she's with him because he's a country music artist,'" she continued. "You know how negative people are and how they always want to assume the worst. So I wasn't prepared for that. I didn't want it. Just wanted to keep it sacred, was my viewpoint."

As for what's currently going on in her love life, Chrisley said, "It's so hard to even open myself up to dating right now because I feel like I'm going to fail."

"And with my personality, it's just I don't like to fail," she added. "I take on too much, and then I feel like I failed everything. If there's nothing else I'm successful at right now, I want to be successful at being the best caregiver I can be for these two kids. That's the most important thing in the world to me."

Chrisley grew up in front of the cameras on her family's USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley. Her last public relationship was with former ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

Chrisley began dating Kerdiles, 29, in November 2017 and got engaged on Dec. 24, 2018. They initially put their wedding on hold before eventually splitting in September 2020.

Addressing where the two currently stand, Chrisley said on Tuesday's Unlocked episode that they "actually have reached a point to where we can be, like, civil with one another."

"We both work in Nashville and the real estate market. We work on deals together and we are very cordial," she added. "So for that, I am grateful. And I'll leave it at that."

New episodes of PodcastOne's Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley drop weekly.