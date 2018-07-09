Savannah Chrisley Stars in Her First Music Video (with Her Boyfriend!) After Dad Todd's Approval

Todd Chrisley has finally allowed daughter Savannah Chrisley to star in her very first music video!

PEOPLE has the exclusive world premiere of country singer Matt Stell’s music video for his single “Prayed for You,” featuring Savannah, 20, and her boyfriend, Anaheim Ducks player Nic Kerdiles, 24.

“We get a lot of requests for Savannah to be in music videos,” Todd, 49, tells PEOPLE. “And normally it’s not something I would want her to do, but Matt Stell’s song is a very uplifting song. It gives me hope for these young girls and guys today.”

“I fell in love with this song when I heard it,” says Savannah. “My generation looks for their person in all the wrong ways. ‘Prayed for You’ is a song that explains how if you focus on the right thing, then the right thing will come along.”

“I wanted to be a part of something that I stood for and that I believed in,” adds the Chrisley Knows Best star. “Playing the lead role in the music video was more fun and more calm then what I am used to doing. I would take this any day! It was so much fun and everyone was so great to work with.”

The former Miss Tennessee USA pageant star made her relationship with Kerdiles Instagram-official in January when she introduced the pro ice hockey player to her followers.

In May, Savannah told PEOPLE Now that when it comes to bringing home new significant others “you can only satisfy [Todd] to an extent,” adding, “I look for the male version of my mother … because I’m too much like [Todd].”