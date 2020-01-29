Since getting engaged more than a year ago, Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles’ love grows deeper every day.

In a sweet Instagram post over the weekend, Kerdiles praised Chrisley for the “special” woman she is while opening up about the struggles they’ve faced in their relationship.

“This one is something special… I am not sure how I got this lucky to have found my best friend so early in my life,” he began the caption, which was posted alongside a snap of Chrisley, 22, sporting a red blazer, matching shorts, a black blouse and black heels.



The professional hockey player, who proposed to Chrisley on Christmas Eve 2018, revealed that they’ve gone through their fair share of tests.

“While others may think different from what they see on Instagram, our relationship has had so many trials and tribulations,” said Kerdiles. “But what makes this so special, is that our love never waivers.”

He then thanked Chrisley for her unconditional love and praised her for the woman she’s become.

“@savannahchrisley, you may annoy the s— out of me sometimes, but you annoy the s— out of me, while loving me unconditionally 😄.. so thank you for that 😘!” he wrote, and concluded, “I am so proud of the woman you’ve become and work to continue being. I love you babe!”

In a loving reply, Chrisley commented on the post, “I love you kid ❤️.”

The duo, who met via Instagram, began dating in November 2017 and talked about engagement for quite some time.

On Dec. 24, 2018, Kerdiles, 26, popped the question.

“He sent me a picture of a ring on Instagram one day and it was hideous,” Chrisley previously told PEOPLE. “He was like, ‘Do you like this?’ And I was like, ‘No, no.’ I immediately sent him a picture of what I liked.”

“My mom actually kind of picked out the ring, and so she went and sat down with a jeweler in Nashville and picked out the diamond and all of that,” she added about mom Julie Chrisley helping with her engagement ring. “And so, it’s kind of cool to know that she picked it out.”

Nearly a year later though, in October 2019, Chrisley told E! News that she and Kerdiles were “taking some steps back” and choosing to focus on their “God-centered” relationship.

But although the couple isn’t rushing to walk down the aisle, they are still planning to tie the knot in the future.

“They’re still very much engaged, just taking time to enjoy their relationship,” a rep for the Chrisley Knows Best star told PEOPLE in October.

A few months prior, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Kerdiles — and how the wedding planning process was going.

“We’re taking our time when it comes to the wedding,” Chrisley said. “Obviously, it’s an engagement for a reason. You can figure things out and work together, get to know each other better. So we’re taking our time.”

Most recently, the pair took a trip together to Canada in early January, when Kerdiles gushed about Chrisley. “Last night in this beautiful Canadian city! We had such a blast having @nannyfayechrisley join us for the last leg of our trip! Thankful to have been able to enjoy this great vacation with my girl @savannahchrisley. You continue to make me smile and laugh like a teenage boy.. so thank you for that! 😂😁 love you!” Kerdiles captioned an Instagram photo of the couple with Chrisley’s grandmother.