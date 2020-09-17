Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Calls Her the 'Biggest Blessing' After Split

"There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I’m truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah," Nic Kerdiles wrote on Instagram

Nic Kerdiles has broken his silence following news of his split from fiancée Savannah Chrisley.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared Wednesday, Kerdiles, 26, spoke highly of the Chrisley Knows Best star, who confirmed on Tuesday the pair had split nearly two years after getting engaged

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This woman right here has been the BIGGEST blessing in my life," Kerdiles wrote alongside a series of photos of himself and Chrisley. "She has the purest heart out of anyone that I know. She has treated me with nothing but love and respect in our 3 years together."

"No one other than our families know everything we’ve gone through in the last 3 years and for that, I ask to respect that privacy," he added. "There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I’m truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah. I still look at her as the type of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with. She is everything one could want in a mother, daughter, wife and friend."

"I love you kid to the moon and back and God has a plan for us!" the professional hockey player concluded his message.

Chrisley, 23, announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she and Kerdiles "decided to call it quits," but insisted that "there’s no hatred between the two of us."

"We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually," she wrote.

"These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life," the reality star added, "but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life ... I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it. Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing ..."

A rep for Chrisley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Image zoom Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Nic Kerdiles/Instagram

The couple, who met via Instagram, began dating in November 2017 and got engaged on Dec. 24, 2018. Nearly a year later, in October 2019, the reality star told E! News that she and Kerdiles were "taking some steps back," though a rep for Chrisley confirmed to PEOPLE they were still set to tie the knot.

"They're still very much engaged, just taking time to enjoy their relationship," the rep said.

But by June, speculation had surfaced that the two had split, with Chrisley telling PEOPLE that she and Kerdiles were "great" and continuing "to grow each and every day and for that I am blessed!"

Image zoom Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley Savannah Chrisley/instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE in July, Chrisley said that she was planning to eventually walk down the aisle, but was in no rush to tie the knot.

"I always have this timeline for myself like, alright I want to be married at 22. I want to have kids by 23 or 24 and the moment I have my whole life planned out, God laughs at me," she said.

"There's no rush for a wedding. You don't need a wedding or a marriage to define a relationship," said Chrisley. "Obviously, I do want a wedding and when that time comes it's going to be super amazing and exciting. But Nic and I are focusing on being the best for ourselves and each other."

Image zoom Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

On the June 17 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Chrisley explained that although they had found a wedding planner and several potential venues, she decided to postpone the nuptials, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just knew we had to work on things on a different level," she said. "We had to dig deeper and it's hard. It's 2020 and you know what, it's okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows."