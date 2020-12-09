Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Calls Her 'Babe' in a Comment — but They're Not Back Together

Three months after their split, Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are still on friendly terms — but nothing more.

Earlier this week, the Chrisley Knows Best star and her ex-fiancé had some fans questioning if the pair had gotten back together after Kerdiles left a comment on Chrisley's Instagram post, in which he called her "babe."

"Guess who just passed their real estate exam😏 can’t wait to show y’all what we’re working on and even more excited to help people find their dream homes," Chrisley, 23, captioned her post.

"So proud of you babe!" Kerdiles, 26, commented. "All of the time and hard work was worth it!" he added alongside a kissy face emoji.

A representative for Chrisley confirmed that while the duo are not back together, they remain good friends.

In September, Chrisley announced on Instagram that she and Kerdiles had "decided to call it quits" nearly two years after getting engaged.

"There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually," she said.

Speaking to PEOPLE in November, Chrisley opened up about her "unique" relationship with Kerdiles and what she's learned since their breakup.

"Our situation is very unique," she said. "For us, it was a very adult relationship and you need to navigate it that way. Even when it ends. He was a part of my family and he still is. It's just we're both on different pages right now and we weren't connecting. I don't ever believe that you should have to change who you are, what you want out of life to be with someone. And that goes for him as well."