Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Addresses Mental Health After Reported Suicide Attempt

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, is speaking out on his own terms after reports claimed he considered suicide.

Kerdiles, 28, opened up about the reported incident on Instagram Live Wednesday. He was joined by Savannah, whom he split from in September 2020, as well as her father, Todd Chrisley.

Beginning the 17-minute video, Savannah, 24, provided statistics on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on mental health and explained how no one is alone in this struggle. Todd, 52, then addressed how their family has experienced "devastating incidents" within the last 48 hours involving Kerdiles.

As Kerdiles began to speak, he shared: "I'm super grateful to be here today."

"As Todd mentioned, I recently went through COVID as well, and now reading a lot more about it, I kind of understand why this situation might have happened that occurred the other night," he continued. "[It's] definitely not something that is easy to talk about. But I think that if I can share it, it can help somebody else out there as well."

Added Kerdiles, "With COVID and some of the things that I've had from COVID, I've been on medication and I decided to mix alcohol with it, to a point that ... I don't remember anything that happened that night and I was in a full blackout."

Kerdiles said he eventually found himself with a gun by his side. "I don't know where I was at in my mental state but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects, the medication and the alcohol, I did something that I never thought I would ever do," he explained.

Fortunately for Kerdiles, he had pre-existing plans for his friend Chad to cut his hair. Kerdiles then admitted: "If he wasn't there, I don't know if I would still be here today, to be completely honest."

The medication Kerdiles was taking has an "89 percent risk of causing depression and anxiety," Todd revealed.

"Whether you're going through issues and you're suicidal, potentially having those thoughts or you're not but you're taking medication or you've gone through COVID, anything like an outside source, like alcohol or marijuana — whatever it might be — can bring you to a spot you never thought you'd be. And that's what happened to me," Kerdiles said. "You just need to really take care of yourself, look at everything you're doing, and also, obviously, surround yourself with the best people like I have here."

Kerdiles also expressed how "grateful" he was for "people like Savannah and Todd and Chad" who supported him during his time of need.

Savannah Chrisley And Nic Kerdiles Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

For Kerdiles, he said it was important to share his truth on the matter "because we live in a world full of social media and people wanting to be the first to break a story for their own benefit."

"We know the truth. We've told the truth," Savannah said. "Nic, the unfortunate part about it is someone who's dealing with this right now shouldn't have to come on social media and be forced to tell his story. And that's the most heartbreaking part, is he should be able to tell his story in his time and he wasn't afforded that luxury. That's another form of trauma he has to work through now."

Chiming in, Todd said he's "proud" of Kerdiles.

"I want you to know I love you, boy," Todd continued. "I love you more today than I'd ever loved you. That will never change. And I will be here for you until the day that the good Lord calls me home."

Alongside the Instagram Live video, Savannah wrote in the caption, in part: "It's been a long few days…but we are here. Mental health is real… this is our truth. I'm so proud of you Nic. Thanking God every day that he's allowed us to keep you."

"Also I believe we are in an epidemic of unkindness. It is unkind, unethical and dangerous to profit or gossip at the expense of another human being. Please join me in pushing back against the vulnerable, the fearful, the sad and lonely by not participating in this behavior," she added. "I ask with deep humility to let the matter be private and for someone's pain to not be exploited by someone's evil intent to harm."