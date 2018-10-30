Chrisley Knows Best Is Coming Back — and Chase and Savannah Are Getting Their Own Show!

If you can’t get enough of the Chrisley family, we’ve got good news for you: There’s plenty more coming your way.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that USA Network has picked up a season 7 of Chrisley Knows Best and a spinoff featuring Chase Chrisley, 22, and Savannah Chrisley, 21, both set to premiere in 2019.

The 16-episode Growing Up Chrisley will follow Chase and Savannah as they road-trip from Nashville to Los Angeles and attempt to break out on their own in the big city.

“I am excited to announce that Chase and I are road tripping!!!” Savannah tells PEOPLE. “Los Angeles here we come! Chase is pursuing his dream of acting and I am taking the beauty world by storm! Cosmetics have been my heart and soul for years and now I’m bringing it all to life. Stay tuned to for all the craziness to come!”

Season 7 of the reality show, following the lives of patriarch Todd Chrisley and his family, will feature 26 episodes.

“Todd Chrisley and his entire family have opened their home and hearts to America, and we are so happy to be able to continue to grow, love and laugh with them,” said Heather Olander, senior vice president of alternative development and production at USA Network. “In Growing Up Chrisley, Chase and Savannah are trying to make it on their own in a new city — but no matter what, they will always make their way back home. That’s why fans will be sure to see both of them in the new season of the flagship series as well.”

Additionally, PEOPLE can reveal that season 6 of Chrisley Knows Best returns Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET with two back-to-back episodes on USA Network.