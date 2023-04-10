Savannah Chrisley Says It Was 'Tough' Celebrating Easter as Parents Todd and Julie Remain in Prison

Savannah Chrisley is marking the first Easter without her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley as they remain behind bars for a combined 19 years for financial crimes.

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared photos and videos from Easter weekend with her 2.7 million Instagram followers, which showed her enjoying the sunshine outdoors with friends and posing for the camera next to a swimming pool.

But it wasn't all happy, with Savannah lamenting, "Tough day without mama and daddy… we can do it though! Our ressurection [sic] is coming ❤️."

A federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie is in the midst of her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

It was a rocky lead-up to Easter for the Chrisley family, with Todd celebrating his 54th birthday behind bars last Thursday and Savannah admitting on social media one day earlier that she expected to struggle with Easter amid her parents' prison stints.

"This week... don't be afraid of mistakes. Be decisive. Call the shot and live with the result. Rely on your will to win. Your ability to make any decision work. No need to play it safe or be perfect," she wrote in one post on her Instagram Story.

Another slide featured a photo of a book she had found "in my dad's bedside table." The book was Dr. Kevin Leman's Be the Dad She Needs You to Be and Savannah wrote beside it, "This one hit hard… this book is my dad. He put in the work in every single day… I couldn't ask for a better man."

In a separate post on Instagram, Savannah admitted Easter would be a tough time for her family, noting that she felt "grief" without her parents there to celebrate the holiday.

"In 25 years I have never spent a single holiday without my sweet mama and daddy," she shared. "Not only is Easter this weekend… but my daddy's birthday is tomorrow. OH HOW I PRAY FOR TIME TO FLY! Can it be Monday already 😭."

On Todd's birthday, Savannah shared a selfie featuring several of the Chrisley family members alongside an emotional message.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you'll ever know ❤️," wrote Savannah. "It's been 80 days … 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more.' GEEZZZ how I miss them!!"

She added, "My parents have also been together almost 30 years … and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today … I'm imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!! #happybirthday."

Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case. In the meantime, Savannah is taking care of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10.

She has previously opened up about how the experience has been a challenge for her, comparing it to "grieving the loss of parents that are still alive," in her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

