"We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually," said Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles have split.

The Chrisley Knows Best star announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she and her fiancé have "decided to call it quits" nearly two years after getting engaged.

"You’ve all been wondering...so here it is: Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it’s not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits," Savannah began.

"There’s no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually," she continued.

Savannah, 23, said that while "these past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life," she is choosing "to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life."

"I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it," she concluded. "Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing."

A rep for Savannah did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple, who met via Instagram, began dating in November 2017 and got engaged on Dec. 24, 2018. Nearly a year later, in October 2019, the reality star told E! News that she and Kerdiles were "taking some steps back," though a rep for Savannah confirmed to PEOPLE they were still set to tie the knot.

"They're still very much engaged, just taking time to enjoy their relationship," the rep said.

But by June, speculation had surfaced that the two had split, with Savannah telling PEOPLE that she and Kerdiles, 26 — a former professional hockey player — were "great" and continuing "to grow each and every day and for that I am blessed!"

Ahead of the season 8 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best on July 9, PEOPLE caught up with Savannah and Chase Chrisley, who dished on the show, which they said will explore a lot of "growth." In the trailer, Savannah and Kerdiles told dad Todd Chrisley that their wedding and engagement were off, to which he hilariously said, "What will God do to me for this fashion to go to waste?"

Of her and Kerdiles' decision, Savannah told PEOPLE: "Nic and I have been together for two and a half years. We're just trying to find our place in this world."

"We're working on ourselves in order to be better for each other. I like to say our relationship is unique and we're kind of marching to our own beat," Savannah said.

While Savannah said she and Kerdiles were still together, she felt they "rushed into things way too fast" and now "want to make sure we're both in a healthy place." Savannah added: "We're working on things every day."

At the time, Savannah said that she was still planning to eventually walk down the aisle, but was in no rush to tie the knot.

"I always have this timeline for myself like, alright I want to be married at 22. I want to have kids by 23 or 24 and the moment I have my whole life planned out, God laughs at me," she said.

"There's no rush for a wedding. You don't need a wedding or a marriage to define a relationship," said Savannah. "Obviously, I do want a wedding and when that time comes it's going to be super amazing and exciting. But Nic and I are focusing on being the best for ourselves and each other."

On the June 17 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Savannah explained that although they had found a wedding planner and several potential venues, she decided to postpone the nuptials, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just knew we had to work on things on a different level," she said. "We had to dig deeper and it's hard. It's 2020 and you know what, it's okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows."