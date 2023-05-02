Savannah Chrisley Admits Mom Julie Is 'Scared' in Prison — but Says 'She's Trying to Shield Us from a Lot'

Savannah Chrisley said it's "definitely harder" for mother Julie in prison than for her father Todd

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on May 2, 2023 02:49 PM
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley is giving a truthful update on how mom Julie Chrisley is coping amid her seven-year prison sentence.

Opening up about her mother's experience at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, Savannah said it's "definitely harder" for her mother compared to her dad Todd Chrisley, who is also serving a lengthy sentence for financial crimes.

"But she's just staying busy. You know, like, she's trying to do anything and everything, take classes, [be] first at bat — everything known to man that she can do, she does," said Savannah, 25, on her Unlocked podcast. "And you know my mom. Like, she walks in a room, if something needs to be done, she just starts doing it. And so she's trying to stay busy. Her health, she's trying to focus on that. I think she's trying to shield us from a lot of things. Because that's my mom. That's who she is."

But the Chrisley Knows Best star reiterated that it's by no means a "glamorous" experience for either of her parents. "They're both in federal prison. So it's, it just kind of is what it is. That's our new normal and it's so hard because people are so hateful on social media. Some of the things people say are just baffling," she explained.

Diving deeper into Julie's journey, Savannah said, "She just kind of sticks to herself. We talk when I come for visitation, and we kind of just take it from there."

Savannah revealed that she visits both Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, every weekend, but it is hard to "figure out" which parent to choose between weekly. She compared the decision to "what having divorced parents feels like," noting that Todd is "a lot further away" amid his 12-year stint at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida.

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsie Chrisley Feels 'Blessed' That Her Parents Were Welcomed to Prison 'with Open Arms'

Outside of regular visits, Savannah hops on the phone with both of her parents. But her mother also recently sent her home with "like 30 or 40 days worth of letters just because [that's] the way that it works with just mailing stuff home."

"It was just like her daily diary, just [a] journal. I'll eventually put them out [and let people] read them at some point to give people updates on kind of how they were doing and what was going through their minds," she said. "One of the constant themes in all of her messages, like, all of her letters, are 'I can't believe Savannah's having to do this. Like, I can't believe her life's having to be put on hold.'"

"I don't think there's a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad. They don't get to talk," she continued. "So it's going on what month are we? April? We're like three, four, four months in, almost. Being together almost 30 years now and not going a day without speaking to now, going on four months is a lot."

Explaining how "it was a lot to read," Savannah added, "I mean, it was tough to see the accounts of her day and just things that she's scared of or nervous about or just all the thoughts that go through her mind. And not having my dad there with her. That's the biggest thing."

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Todd and Julie reported to prison on Jan. 17. At this time, they are currently in the process of appealing their case.

Savannah has previously said she has "so much hope and so much restored strength" after visiting her father in February.

"I'm like, 'This isn't the end.' And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change," she added. "Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."

New episodes of PodcastOne's Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley arrive Mondays on podcast streaming platforms. Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.

