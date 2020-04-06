SNL Star Michael Che Says His Grandma Died from Coronavirus: 'I'm Just Mad'

Image zoom NBC

Michael Che is mourning the loss of his grandmother, who died of complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Saturday Night Live star, 36, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday that his grandmother died after contracting the viral illness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hi. I’m Michael Che, from TV. Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus,” he wrote. “I’m doing ok, considering. I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary.”

Che then wrote about his frustrations with the coronavirus outbreak, which was officially categorized as a global pandemic in March.

RELATED: JAY-Z and Meek Mill Donate over 100,000 Masks to Prisons to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

“I don’t know if I’ll lose someone else to this virus. I don’t even know if I’ll be lost to this virus. Who f—— know? I shouldn’t curse,” he wrote. “I’m just frustrated, cause there’s so much we still don’t know about it.”

“I need a better story,” he continued. “I’m just not willing to accept that right now. F— THAT. I need a better story. I know, I shouldn’t curse, but I’m grieving.”

He then stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to help limit the chances of contracting the virus.

“Watch what you’re eating at this time,” he wrote. “Make sure you’re getting your vitamins, and water, and probiotics, and dark leafy grans, and all that other good stuff I never thought twice about until the last couple weeks so you can boost your immune system, and help you fight this awful virus in the unfortunate event you get it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Details ‘Rollercoaster’ Coronavirus Symptoms as Her Son, 3, Says He’s ‘Feeling Better’

After explaining that he’s had trouble sleeping due to his mixed emotions and over his grandmother’s death and the virus, Che continued: “To anybody thats lost someone to this virus like I have, I don’t have to tell you how much it hurts. But just know what we will make it through this.”

“Whatever,” he concluded. “I’m just mad.”

PEOPLE is out to Che’s rep.

Last week, the White House coronavirus task force announced that, at best, between 100,000 and 240,000 people could die in America from the novel coronavirus pandemic. But officials stressed then that with social distancing and other counter-measures, they would work to ensure a lower death toll.

As of Monday, there had been at least 336,776 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and more than 9,000 people have died, according to available data.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.