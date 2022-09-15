'Saturday Night Live' Reveals 4 New Cast Members Joining Season 48

Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will join the late-night sketch show after the departures of multiple SNL mainstays in the last several months

By Emily Strohm
Published on September 15, 2022 03:04 PM
Peyton Manning, anchor Colin Jost, and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live
Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live has added a quartet of brand-new faces!

Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will join the late-night sketch series ahead of its upcoming 48th season, according to a Sept. 15 press release.

Hernandez is a comedian, writer and actor from Miami and was recently selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

Before SNL, Cleveland-born Kearney appeared in Amazon's A League of Their Own and Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and was selected for Comedy Central's Up Next showcase in 2019.

devon walker, molly kearney, michael longfellow, marcello hernandez
Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC (4)

Longfellow, who is originally from Phoenix, has been featured on Netflix's Introducing showcase and NBC's Bring the Funny. He was also selected as one of TBS's Comics to Watch for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival.

Texas native Walker also appeared in Comedy Central's Up Next showcase in 2017 and has written for Freeform's Everything's Trash and Netflix's Big Mouth.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

It's been a transformative year for the series after longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson left the show after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE confirmed on Sept. 1 that three additional SNL comedians — cast members Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured comedian Aristotle Athari — would not be returning for season 48.

"There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels, 77, told reporters backstage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards after SNL picked up its sixth consecutive outstanding variety series trophy.

Canadian-US producer and creator of "Saturday Night Live" Lorne Michaels (R) accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series from South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon onstage during the 74th <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Michaels noted that the COVID pandemic over the last few years may have played into SNL stars' decisions about when and how to take their final bow.

"I think people might've left earlier, but there was no place to go," he acknowledged. "It was difficult, particularly when you're rehearsing in masks and it's all protocols and there's nothing to do after the show except go home."

Season 48 of SNL will premiere Oct. 1 on NBC.

