Entertainment TV Every Star Hosting 'SNL' During Season 48 See which celebrities will be taking on hosting duties (and in some cases, musical guest duties as well!) during the late-night sketch comedy show's 48th season Published on October 1, 2022 10:00 AM Saturday Night Live is back for season 48 with some exciting new talent! Though some fan favorites won't be returning for this season (including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson), several new stars are taking their place. On Sept. 15, SNL announced that Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker were joining the late-night sketch series. Amid the changes on the show, creator Lorne Michaels deemed that season 48 will be "a transition year." "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels told reporters backstage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards after SNL picked up its sixth consecutive outstanding variety series trophy. Of course, there will still be familiar faces via the starry list of hosts and musical guests. Here's who's slated to kick off the new season; check back as more names get added to the list throughout the year. SNL: See Which Celebs Are in the Show's Five-Timers Club Who is hosting SNL on Oct. 1, 2022? Miles Teller. Following his Top Gun 2 success, Miles Teller is slated to host the show for the first time alongside musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Who is hosting SNL on Oct. 8, 2022? Brendan Gleeson will host alongside musical guest Willow. Who is hosting SNL on Oct. 15, 2022? Megan Thee Stallion. Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion will pull double-duty as the host and musical guest.