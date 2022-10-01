Every Star Hosting 'SNL' During Season 48

See which celebrities will be taking on hosting duties (and in some cases, musical guest duties as well!) during the late-night sketch comedy show's 48th season

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 1, 2022 10:00 AM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Saturday Night Live is back for season 48 with some exciting new talent!

Though some fan favorites won't be returning for this season (including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson), several new stars are taking their place.

On Sept. 15, SNL announced that Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker were joining the late-night sketch series.

Amid the changes on the show, creator Lorne Michaels deemed that season 48 will be "a transition year."

"There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels told reporters backstage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards after SNL picked up its sixth consecutive outstanding variety series trophy.

Of course, there will still be familiar faces via the starry list of hosts and musical guests. Here's who's slated to kick off the new season; check back as more names get added to the list throughout the year.

Who is hosting SNL on Oct. 1, 2022?

Miles Teller
Miles Teller. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

Following his Top Gun 2 success, Miles Teller is slated to host the show for the first time alongside musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

Who is hosting SNL on Oct. 8, 2022?

Brendan Gleeson attends the photocall for "The Banshees Of Inisherin" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Harry Potter alum Brendan Gleeson will host alongside musical guest Willow.

Who is hosting SNL on Oct. 15, 2022?

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion will pull double-duty as the host and musical guest.

Related Articles
Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller
Megan Thee Stallion and Miles Teller to Host 'Saturday Night Live' amid Cast Shakeup
Peyton Manning, anchor Colin Jost, and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live
'Saturday Night Live' Reveals 4 New Cast Members Joining Season 48
Chris Redd
Chris Redd Is the Latest to Depart 'Saturday Night Live' : 'I Can't Thank You All Enough'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty during the Final Encounter cold open on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'SNL' Creator Lorne Michaels Calls Season 48 a 'Transition Year' in the Wake of 7 Cast Members' Exits
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kenan Thompson Says There's 'Always More' for Him to Do at 'Saturday Night Live'
Kenan Thompson, Emmy Awards telecast host Emmy Awards Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Sep 2022
Kenan Thompson Names the 'SNL' Alum He Wishes He'd Gotten to Work with: 'A Very Close Big Brother'
Bowen Yang, Cher
Bowen Yang Says Cher Is His 'Dream' 'Saturday Night Live' Host — and He Already Has Sketch Ideas
Joe Pesci, Pete Davidson, Edie Falco
Joe Pesci Joins Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in Peacock's 'Bupkis'
Carol Burnett
Fans Want to See Carol Burnett Host 'SNL' (and Set a New Series Record in the Process!)
Lindsay Shookus UNICEF at 75 Celebration, New York, USA - 30 Nov 2021
Longtime 'SNL' Talent Chief Lindsay Shookus Departing After 20 Years: 'Headed Someplace Good'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty during the Final Encounter cold open on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'SNL' (Re-)Breaks All-Time Emmy Nominations Record with 9 New Nods, Including for Exiting Star Kate McKinnon
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Issa Rae Gushes Over Her Custom Sergio Hudson Dress at the Emmys: 'I Love Him as a Designer'
Aidy Bryant attends the 2021 American Museum of Natural History Gala on November 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images); Kate McKinnon attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images); Kyle Mooney is seen leaving the 'Brigsby Bear' Philadelphia Screening at Ritz Five on July 10, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' : Report
Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant Would Have Left 'SNL' 'a Few Years Earlier' If COVID Hadn't Happened
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson on His Career-Launching Secret Weapon as a Comic: 'I Have a Cute Face'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast” Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and host Natasha Lyonne during the monologue on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Natasha Lyonne Reunites with Ex Fred Armisen and Pal Maya Rudolph During 'SNL' Opening Monologue