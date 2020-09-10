The show will originate from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center

Saturday Night Live Is Returning to Studio 8H for Season 46 in October with Live Shows

Season 46 of the beloved NBC comedy sketch series will premiere Oct. 3 and will air live from its home in Rockefeller Center.

News of the premiere date comes as SNL had been airing virtual episodes since April amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Season 45 ended on May 9.

It is not immediately clear if the upcoming season will feature an audience, guest hosts or musical performances.

The show stars Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor as full-time cast members. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are featured players.

During its first-ever remote episode on April 11, the show maintained integral parts of the series like Weekend Update, a monologue sketch, and other original content from SNL cast members. Tom Hanks served as host.

Image zoom Saturday Night Live Will Heath/NBC

Also in the episode, Larry David made a cameo as Bernie Sanders — who had recently suspended his presidential campaign — and Alec Baldwin made a cameo as President Donald Trump with a recorded message.

With season 46 set to return next month, fans will likely see more of Maya Rudolph after it was announced that California Sen. Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's running mate.

"Oh s---, ruh-roh," Rudolph, 48, told Entertainment Weekly not long after Biden announced his choice.

Rudolph, who continues to make periodic appearances on SNL after ending her full-time role in 2007, debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September — re-envisioning her as an improbably prosecutorial figure of fun, as many parts cable-TV-lawyer serious as she was laid-back-aunt silly.

Almost as soon as the news broke of Harris joining the Biden ticket, Twitter users began to riff on the return of Rudolph to SNL.

Image zoom Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live NBC. Inset: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Harris, 55, previously endorsed Rudolph's spoof, with the two swapping affectionate tweets last fall.

Late last month, Rudolph received three Emmy nominations, including for guest actress in a comedy for her SNL work last season, as well as for her role on The Good Place and her voice performance on Big Mouth.

SNL scored a total of 15 Emmy Award nominations this year, including outstanding variety sketch series.