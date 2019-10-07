Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost Roasts Pete Davidson for Missing Show to Film Suicide Squad

Saturday Night Live isn’t letting Pete Davidson get away with missing the show unscathed.

Over the weekend, the NBC comedy sketch series poked fun at the comedian, 25, who has yet to make an appearance on season 45 due to his commitment to filming upcoming Warner Bros. film The Suicide Squad.

Davidson’s colleague Colin Jost made the well-received joke during the Weekend Update segment.

“A man who drove his car to a musical festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show,” Jost began, introducing a recent news story.

He then joked “We hope you make it back soon, Pete,” as an image of Davidson flashed to the screen, earning huge laugher from the audience and a smirk from Jost.

Davidson, who has been on the SNL cast since 2014, has been away in Atlanta to film James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad sequel. He is said to have a cameo in the film.

On the night of SNL’s season 45 premiere, the comedian was pictured in a group photo shared by director Gunn. The shot, which also included Margot Robbie and Nathan Fillion, was taken in a special screening of fellow Warner Bros. film Joker.

“Some of #TheSuicideSquad (and Pom). Many of us are doing weird things in this photo. After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!)” Gunn wrote next to the shot.

Along with Davidson, new faces in the film include Fillion, Idris Elba playing an unnamed new character, Guardians of the Galaxy veteran Michael Rooker, WWE star John Cena, Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, and reportedly playing Polka-Dot Man), and newcomer Daniela Melchior (reportedly as Ratcatcher).

In addition to his role in the DC film, Davidson has most recently made headlines for his rumored romance with Margaret Qualley.

Although the pair have yet to confirm their relationship status, they have been spotted out and about together multiple times.

As Davidson and Qualley, 24, touched down at the Marco Polo airport in Venice last month, a source told PEOPLE, they looked “very happy” together.

Qualley’s famous mom, Andie MacDowell, told PEOPLE last month that she approves of the romance: “She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” the mother of three shared, adding, “They have a nice relationship.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC, while The Suicide Squad will be released Aug. 6, 2021.