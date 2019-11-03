SNL's Michael Che Sparks Backlash for 'Sexist and Ageist' Comments During Weekend Update

Michael Che is in hot water once again.

Just one week after the comedian sparked backlash for referring to Caitlyn Jenner as a “fella” on Saturday Night Live, he was slammed on Twitter for making a joke during Weekend Update that many fans deemed ageist and sexist.

Che, 36, said that a woman who gave birth at the age of 67 “set a record for most friction,” which earned both laughs and groans from the audience.

“See, you guys don’t realize this but that joke took me like four hours to write,” he said. “I had much better punchlines but the fellas at NBC standards said they were all too dirty.”

Che continued: “Like, at first I was gonna say, ‘Well I hope that kid likes his milk chalky!’ But they said, ‘You can’t say that on TV.’ It was my second favorite punchline! My first favorite being, ‘She can breastfeed just by standing over the crib.’ That’s a good one, right? Nope, NBC said, ‘Too gross,’ which is ridiculous. Too gross would be like if I said, ‘Doctors described the birth as pulling a penny out of a wad of gum.”

“Now that would be too gross,” he added. “Even I wouldn’t tell that joke on TV.”

Che’s comments resulted in backlash from viewers on Twitter, who once again took issue with the comedian’s attempts at humor.

“Michael Che gets an Fu. He’s misogynist and ageist and unfunny,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Weekend update, did you mean: michael che misogyny hour,” said another.

Wrote someone else: “A couple of horrible sexist and ageist jokes from Michael Che. I have loved SNL for 20 years but I am appalled right now.”

During last week’s Weekend Updates segment, Che sparked backlash when he joked about Jenner, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015. The comedian referred to the Olympian as a “fella” and showed a photo of her before her transition.

“Now, you might think that I’m crazy, but about five years ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner, and he moved to Calabasas … ” he said before trailing off.

In NBC’s clip, there was a mixture and laughter and groans. Che’s co-host Colin Jost covered his face and added, “That’s pretty much ended, yeah that’s great.”

After the joke aired on live television, fans expressed their outrage on social media, with some even calling for Che to be fired from the show.