Melissa McCarthy and Kanye West Are Headed to Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy and Kanye West are teaming up for Saturday Night Live next month.

The NBC show announced via Twitter that McCarthy will host and West will serve as musical guest on the Feb. 13 episode.

This will mark the fourth time McCarthy, 45, has hosted and will be West’s sixth appearance as musical guest.

The news comes as West, 38, is preparing to launch a new album, which he originally was titled Swish but he recently renamed Waves – a point that caused a bit of a Twitter controversy between him and Wiz Khalifa earlier this week.

SNL returns with a new episode the week before McCarthy and West take the stage. Host Larry David and musical guest The 1975 are heading to the show on Feb. 6.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.