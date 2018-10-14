Saturday Night Live Spoofs Kanye West's White House Visit: President 'Trump Is My Dad'

Live from the Oval Office, it’s President Donald Trump and Kanye West.

Saturday Night Live took on the rapper’s Thursday visit to the White House, with Alec Baldwin reprising his impersonation of the president and Chris Redd playing West.

The sketch opened with a C-SPAN introduction. “Among the issues discussed was prison reform, education, alternate universes, Superman and flying cars,” the voiceover stated.

Behind a mock Resolute Desk, alongside a gaggle of reporters, Baldwin’s Trump started, “Thank you all for joining us today for this important discussion. It’s in no way a publicity stunt. This is a serious, private conversation between three friends, plus 50 reporters with cameras.”

Wearing a Make America Great Again hat, just as West did, Redd began, “Yeah, that’s right. I flew here using the power of this hat.”

Baldwin’s Trump then introduced former football star Jim Brown (parodied by Kenan Thompson). He said, “How are you feeling, Jim?”

“Already pretty nervous,” SNL‘s Brown replied.

“You two are great, dear friends of mine, a couple of real Chicago types if you know what I mean,” Baldwin’s Trump continued. “And Kanye, I want to thank you for giving me a pair of your sneakers. They’re perfect for me because they’re white, they’re wide, and they’re never going to be worth as much as you say they are.”

Kanye West's meeting in the Oval Office Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“I’m sure that Kanye wants to make one or two brief, lucid remarks,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

“First, let me begin with the idea that time is a myth, infinite amounts of universe,” Redd’s West ranted. “And I’m a prisoner in a different dimension. Have I lost anyone so far?”

Baldwin, Thompson and the reporters all raised their hands. “Oh, this guy might be cuckoo,” Baldwin’s inner monologue said. “I’ve been in the room with Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Un, and they made a lot more sense than him.”

As Redd’s West theorized about a negative murder rate in Chicago and complimented his own IQ, Baldwin’s inner Trump voice continued, “This guy can talk. He doesn’t stop. He doesn’t listen to anyone but himself. Who does he remind me of? … Oh my god, he’s black me! This is like being visited by the ghost of Christmas black.”

Before Redd’s West launched into discussions of wearing Superman’s hat and abolishing the 13th Amendment, Thompson’s inner monologue supplied, “Oh my lord, what have I gotten myself into? I played football with a leather helmet, and my brain is still working better than his. … Can someone be tri-polar?” (During the actual meeting on Thursday, West said that he was “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder.)

Baldwin’s Trump said to himself, “This could be good for me. This guy makes Brett Kavanaugh look calm and collected. Wait, no, it can’t be that good. The reporter from CNN is way too happy.” Pete Davidson as the reporter smiled slyly.

“Let’s remember the big lesson from today, that black people love me. They love me way more than they love Alec Baldwin,” Baldwin’s Trump said, referencing his controversial remark to The Hollywood Reporter earlier in October that “ever since I played Trump, black people love me.”

Redd’s West summed up, “So in conclusion, 13th Amendment, Chi-Raq, trap doors lead to the Unabomber, male energy, Trump is my dad, Hillary [Clinton]‘s a woman and the media needs to start making this president look good.”

Thompson’s Brown said, “Mental health in the black community is apparently an even bigger issue than I thought.”

Kanye West and Donald Trump hugging Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty

“I love you Kanye,” Baldwin’s Trump said as Redd’s West hugged him. “We have a lot more in common than people know. We’re both geniuses, we’re both married to beautiful women and we both definitely have been recorded saying the n-word.”

Just two weeks before SNL‘s parody, West appeared as the show’s musical guest in the season premiere, during which he went on an off-air rant supporting Trump. The following week, the show addressed the controversy when Davidson appeared in a Weekend Update segment.

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” said Davidson, who called the SNL alumnus “a genuinely bad, racist person” on The Howard Stern Show in September.