JJ Watt Spoofs The Bachelor's Peter Weber in Hilarious Saturday Night Live Skit

Introducing the newest member of Bachelor Nation: Pilot Pat!

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, NFL star and host JJ Watt suited up as Pilot Pat for a skit called The Pilot Hunk — a hilarious spoof of Peter Weber‘s current season of The Bachelor.

In the skit, Watt, 30, is introduced to the “30 sobbing Hannahs vying for his heart,” an obvious reference to former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who briefly returned earlier this season to potentially rekindle a romance with Weber, 28.

In the first scene, Pilot Pat — who greets every girl by saying, “Tell me something about you” — meets Hannah T. (Cecily Strong), and after her initial introduction, he asks if she has an accent.

“Yeah, I’m drunk,” she responds.

Next up is Hannah B. (Heidi Garner), who insists to Pilot Pat that she “is not cross-eyed, but that’s the vibe.” The pair are then quickly interrupted by Hannah Bad (Aidy Bryant), who describes herself as being “brutally fragile.”

“Haha, I love that,” Pilot Pat responds, as he does to every woman’s introduction. The next contestant (Kate McKinnon), who never introduces herself, tells him that she can’t wait for their trip to Thailand.

“I can’t wait to scream about how the food is gross in front of the woman who cooked it,” she says.

The pair are interrupted by the next woman (Melissa Villaseñor), who tells Pilot Pat that “watching you play soccer with poor kids made me so horny.”

But after she tells Pilot Pat she’s turning 30, he has her thrown out of the competition by nearby guards, just in time for the next contestant (Ego Nwodim) to swoop in.

“You don’t seem so surprised to see me. I died last episode,” she says. “I drowned in the shower cause I looked up with my mouth open. They said I could come back if I got alive again, so I did.”

Up next is a contestant (Chloe Finneman) who shares that family is “very important to me.” She then shows Pilot Pat a face on her back, claiming that it is her twin.

“Nice, a threesome!” Pilot Pat responds.

As the skit continues, the women continue to interrupt each other to get their time with Pilot Pat. McKinnon’s character cries to him while Bryant’s character pours champagne all over herself — a reference to #ChampagneGate.

They also poke fun at Chase Rice‘s recent appearance in the ABC series, calling him “Chance Beef.” McKinnon’s character confesses to dating him already — and admits she’s dating most of the camera men and several of the other female contestants.

“Woah, that’s pretty hot,” Pilot Pat says.

But when she tells him that she’s making more money than him, Pilot Pat decides that McKinnon’s character is not the one for him.

“All right, let me walk you out,” he says as the skit ends.

Saturday Night Live airs weekdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.