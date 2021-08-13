Saturday Night Live's Horatio Sanz Accused of Grooming and Groping Teen Fan

The plaintiff, who is identified as Jane Doe, detailed instances from when she was a minor between the ages of 15 and 17 when she says the former SNL star made sexual advances and provided her alcohol at cast parties

Former Saturday Night Live star Horatio Sanz has been accused of grooming and groping a teenage fan in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The plaintiff, who is identified as Jane Doe, alleged in the complaint that during her minor years of 15 to 17 she was given alcohol, invited to SNL cast parties, groped and subjected to cybersex.

Jane Doe also named NBCUniversal Media and SNL Studios as defendants, accusing them of having knowledge of the alleged sexual conduct and underage drinking but not interfering. In a statement shared with PEOPLE Friday, an attorney for Sanz denied the allegations as "categorically false."

NBCUniversal Media and SNL Studios did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The plaintiff said in the lawsuit that as a result of what she experienced, she suffered depression and shame, leading her to self-medicate and at one point seek hospitalization.

Sanz appeared on SNL from 1998 to 2006.

Jane Doe said in the complaint that she set up a fan website for Jimmy Fallon in 1999 when he appeared on the show. At the time, she was 14. She claimed Sanz and Fallon emailed her in January 2000 about the fan site, which was when Sanz began "grooming" her. Fallon is not named as a defendant in the case.

The plaintiff claimed she met Sanz at a taping in October 2000 when she was 15, and he was "flirtatious and physically affectionate," and "kissing her cheek and putting his hands on her waist."

The plaintiff continued visiting New York to watch SNL tapings and in May 2001, she claimed Sanz invited her to an after-party and she was served alcohol. She claimed the invitations continued into 2002.

horatio sanz Horatio Sanz | Credit: Diego Donamaria/Getty Images

At a party in May 2002 when Jane Doe was 17, she said Sanz touched her "sexual or intimate parts for the purpose of degrading or abusing Plaintiff and/or for sexual gratification, including: kissing her, groping her breasts, groping her buttocks, and digitally penetrating her genitals forcibly and without Plaintiff's consent."

The actions were witnessed by other party-goers, she claimed in the complaint.

The plaintiff claimed Sanz then began aggressively messaging her on AOL Instant Messenger and continued to try and turn conversations towards "sexual experiences, sexual activities, sexual fantasies, masturbation and Sanz's instruction of plaintiff in sexual acts." He also allegedly told her, "Don't tell anybody. Promise?"

When Jane Doe went to college, she said she was able to disconnect from the SNL star.

Years later, she claimed she ran into him in the summer of 2019 and he allegedly admitted to masturbating during his instant message chats with her.

In November 2019, Jane Doe said that Sanz sent remorseful text messages, claiming that he was "very sorry," "very dumb," and a "wounded creep" during the alleged years of grooming.

"If you want to metoo me you have every right," he wrote, according to the complaint. "Just believe me I'm not like that anymore." In other messages, he allegedly said, "I was very immature and had very limited sexual awareness."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Friday, Sanz's attorney Andrew Brettler denied the allegations.

"This individual's claims about Horatio Sanz are categorically false. However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false," Brettler said. "Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims."

Jane Doe filed the lawsuit in New York just two days before the deadline to file a claim under the state's Child Victims Act — a law passed in January 2019 which shortens the "lookback window" of child sex abuse accusations before they are considered past the statute of limitations.